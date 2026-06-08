Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,464 in the last 365 days.

ICBVI Board Meeting

341 W. Washington St.
Boise, ID 83702

or

PO Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0012

Phone: (208) 334-3220
or 1-800-542-8688 within Idaho
Fax: (208) 334-2963

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICBVI Board Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.