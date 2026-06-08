Liberty Wing strengthens Allied interoperability during Ramstein Flag 26

PIRKKALA AIR BASE, Finland -- The 48th Fighter Wing began its participation in Exercise Ramstein Flag 26 June 8, demonstrating its ability to integrate with NATO Allies and execute distributed operations on NATO’s eastern flank.

Held across Europe, from Norway to Spain, RAFL26 is the first NATO Air Component-led multinational exercise of its kind, bringing together more than 18 nations flying from more than 20 locations in 12 countries.

This exercise involves more than 200 aircraft, including 12 F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Allied enabler aircraft and NATO assets such as the Airborne Warning and Control System E-3A Sentry aircraft and NATO RQ-4D Phoenix remotely piloted aircraft.

During the exercise, more than 120 jets will fly simultaneously, executing more than 150 sorties per day from up to 20 operating locations.

RAF Lakenheath F-35A Lightning II aircraft are operating out of Pirkkala AB to strengthen NATO alliances, readiness and collective deterrence. For 48th Fighter Wing Airmen, the exercise tests critical capabilities, including Integrated Air and Missile Defense, intelligence sharing, Counter-Anti-Access/Area Denial and Agile Combat Employment.

During the exercise, more than 200 Liberty Wing Airmen will enhance their tactical-level capabilities alongside the Finnish Air Force and Marine Air Control Squadron 2 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 from Marine Air Control Group 28, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing.

Generating that level of combat airpower requires seamless coordination across operations, maintenance and support functions in close partnership with Allied forces.

“Ramstein Flag 2026 will operate from the northernmost parts of Norway to the southern reaches of Spain, from all three Joint Operational Areas,” said Lt. Gen. Jason Hinds, Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “The exercise reflects our enduring commitment to deliver the air and space power the alliance needs every day. By focusing on current and future threats, improved tactics and robust integration, we continue to strengthen our collective deterrence.”

Aircraft maintenance Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from various units, are playing a central role in sustaining high sortie generation, ensuring aircraft remain mission-ready to meet NATO exercise objectives.

“This team is ready to fight and perform right alongside our NATO allies,” said Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt, 493rd FS commander and deployed detachment commander. “We train how we fight, and the 48th Fighter Wing has a proven track record of answering the call, wherever, whenever and however we’re needed."