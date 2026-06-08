Navigating Medicare Choices: Barnstable County’s SHINE Program Offers Trusted Guidance

Published on: June 8, 2026

Every year, thousands of Cape Cod residents face important decisions about their Medicare coverage. With dozens of plan options, changing benefits, and an increasing amount of marketing aimed at Medicare beneficiaries, understanding the available choices can be challenging.

A recent national report highlighted the growing role of brokers in Medicare enrollment decisions. Researchers found that Medicare Advantage organizations spent approximately $10 billion on broker commissions and administrative payments in 2022, while federal funding for State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs)—which provide free, unbiased Medicare counseling—totaled approximately $68 million nationwide during the same year.

For Medicare beneficiaries, the takeaway is not about choosing one type of plan over another. Rather, it is a reminder that free, trusted assistance is available to help individuals make informed healthcare decisions.

Local Support Through Barnstable County’s SHINE Program

In Barnstable County, residents have access to free, confidential Medicare counseling through the SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) Program, administered through Barnstable County’s Department of Human Services.

SHINE counselors help Medicare beneficiaries understand their options, compare plans, review costs, and navigate the often-complex Medicare system. Unlike insurance agents or brokers, SHINE counselors do not sell insurance products and do not receive commissions from insurance companies. Their role is to provide objective information tailored to each person’s unique healthcare needs.

Whether someone is enrolling in Medicare for the first time, reviewing coverage during Open Enrollment, or helping a loved one understand their options, SHINE counselors are available to help.

Understanding Today’s Medicare Landscape in Barnstable County

Medicare beneficiaries have more choices than ever before. In Massachusetts, Medicare recipients can choose from:

3 Medicare Advantage plans

18 Medigap plans

11 Part D prescription drug plans

Each plan offers different costs, provider networks, prescription coverage, and benefits. For many individuals, comparing these options can feel overwhelming. SHINE counselors help residents understand the differences and make informed decisions based on their healthcare needs and budget.

Making a Difference Across Massachusetts

SHINE continues to be one of the Commonwealth’s most valuable resources for Medicare beneficiaries.

In 2024 alone:

SHINE assisted 84,857 Massachusetts residents.

An additional 31,079 people were reached through educational programs and community outreach.

Massachusetts had approximately 650 SHIP-certified counselors providing assistance across the state.

When prescription drug plan savings were calculated for 1,289 individuals, the average savings exceeded $4,497 per person.

Ninety-nine percent of consumers reported they would recommend SHINE services to others.

These numbers reflect the important role SHINE plays in helping people access healthcare coverage, avoid costly mistakes, and better understand their Medicare benefits.

Why Unbiased Guidance Matters

Medicare decisions can have a significant impact on healthcare costs, access to providers, prescription drug coverage, and long-term financial planning.

As beneficiaries encounter advertisements, mailings, television commercials, and other marketing materials promoting various healthcare options, it is important to know that independent guidance is available. SHINE counselors provide information without financial incentives tied to enrollment decisions, helping residents evaluate all available options and choose coverage that best meets their needs.

Connect with SHINE

Barnstable County residents seeking Medicare information, counseling, or enrollment assistance are encouraged to contact SHINE.

To connect with a SHINE counselor, call 508-375-6762

Free counseling is available to Medicare beneficiaries, family members, caregivers, and individuals approaching Medicare eligibility.

Additional Resource

A recent report from the Center for Medicare Advocacy examined Medicare Advantage broker spending and the role of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs) in helping Medicare beneficiaries make informed healthcare decisions. The report can be viewed at:

https://medicareadvocacy.org/report-finds-that-medicare-advantage-spending-on-brokers-reached-10-billion-in-2022-compared-to-federal-ship-funding-of-68-million-in-the-same-year/