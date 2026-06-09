Rabe Named SVP Major Projects at Galvanic Energy

Brett Rabe joins Galvanic Energy

Galvanic Energy, Oklahoma-based lithium exploration and production company, has named Brett Rabe as Senior Vice President of Major Projects.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galvanic Energy, Oklahoma-based lithium exploration and production company, has named Brett Rabe as Senior Vice President of Major Projects.Rabe is a recognized expert in lithium extraction and processing, with three decades of industry experience. He has held engineering and leadership roles at several of the nation’s largest lithium projects, focusing on advancing technologies and operational practices that maximize lithium production while minimizing environmental impact. His work emphasizes reducing emissions, conserving water resources and improving overall process capability.In his new role at Galvanic Energy, Rabe will oversee the design and construction of the company’s lithium extraction and refining facilities. He will also guide production operations, using innovative and sustainable methods to advance Galvanic’s lithium projects and scale production.Rabe earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in metallurgical engineering from the University of Nevada. He holds Lean Six Sigma certifications from Villanova University.“The Smackover Formation is a Tier 1 lithium resource capable of generating the momentum the U.S. needs to establish a domestic battery supply chain,” said Brett Rabe. “I look forward to working with the exceptional reservoir experts at Galvanic Energy to bring battery-quality chemical production online quickly in northeast Texas.”Rabe joins Galvanic Energy as the company, through its subsidiary Bright Star Exploration, is developing multiple lithium brine projects in the Smackover Formation of northeast Texas. Galvanic Energy’s previous Smackover project brought a 120,000-acre, 4-million-ton LCE lithium resource into the U.S. supply chain.“Brett adds valuable lithium industry insight and expertise to our company,” said Brent Wilson, CEO of Galvanic Energy. “His background and knowledge will strengthen our ability to advance our world-class lithium assets and meaningfully expand the U.S. lithium supply chain. Brett is an outstanding addition to the Galvanic team.”Galvanic Energy is a privately held energy company with expertise in reservoir characterization, mineral acquisition and resource production. Employing innovative, proprietary discovery methods, Galvanic Energy seeks to identify and produce safe, affordable and sustainable lithium resources within continental U.S. brine reservoirs. By sourcing lithium domestically, Galvanic Energy aims to shorten supply chains, reduce costs, stimulate local economies and strengthen U.S. energy security. To learn more, visit galvanicenergy.com.-30-

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