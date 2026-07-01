AIGIP Launches AI Governance Certification Program Targeting Workforce Readiness Gap

Huttan Holding LLC

New credential pathway equips professionals to manage AI risk as employers accelerate governance requirements across industries.

Life is chess. Most people play it casually. AI turns you into a grandmaster — one brilliant move at a time.” — Mitch Tanenbaum, Partner and CISO, Huttan Holding LLC

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes job functions across sectors, demand for professionals trained in AI governance — rather than AI use alone — is emerging as a significant workforce gap. AIGIP, the AI Governance & Implementation Program , has launched a five-course certification pathway designed to address that gap across multiple professional disciplines.The program certifies professionals to govern AI systems: to manage risk, establish accountability structures, and implement AI responsibly within organizational and regulatory frameworks. Rather than focusing on AI tool usage, AIGIP grounds its curriculum in compliance methodology drawn from the DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework — the same rigor applied to defense contractor certification.Five certification tracks serve distinct professional roles: executives and board members requiring governance-level understanding; risk and compliance professionals integrating AI governance into existing programs; cybersecurity teams managing AI-introduced attack surfaces; independent business professionals managing AI risk without enterprise support; and federal, state, and local government employees through the AIGOV track, specifically designed for public-sector deployment challenges.“I have spent 40 years watching technology waves hit organizations that were not ready. Those that survived did so because change was slow. AI is not slow. If you do not have governance built in, the exposure is immediate. Agencies and employers know this now. They are looking for people who can help them govern it — and those people get paid more.” — Ray Hutchins, Founder & Managing Partner, AIGIPThe Government AI Leader (AIGOV) certification targets federal and state government employees and public-sector leaders who must deploy and govern AI within regulated environments. The credential is designed to signal to agencies and employers that the holder can govern AI risk, align AI use to regulatory requirements, and implement responsible AI processes across an organization.AIGIP is currently offering complimentary enrollment in its AI Governance Leader (AIGL) or Certified Government AI Leader (AIGOV) courses for a limited time. More information is available at https://aigip.ai About AIGIPAIGIP — AI Governance & Implementation Program — is a practitioner-led, five-course AI governance certification pathway built by Huttan Holding LLC. Drawing on DoD CMMC methodology and 40+ years of cybersecurity and risk management expertise, AIGIP is the only AI training program that exceeds the U.S. Department of Labor AI Literacy Framework. AIGIP certifies leaders, teams, and government professionals to govern and implement AI responsibly.Learn more at https://aigip.ai Contact InformationRay HutchinsFounder & Managing PartnerHuttan Holding LLC / AIGIP LLC+1 303-887-5864rh@cybercecurity.com

AI Is not a tool shift. It's a power shift.

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