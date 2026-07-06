AIGIP Introduces Credential for AI Governance, a Skill Still in Short Supply

Huttan Holding LLC

As AI adoption moves past experimentation, agencies are seeking professionals with governance credentials beyond general AI literacy.

There is no bad AI, only bad AI governance.” — Giovanna Simões, Product Manager, AIGIP

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI tools become widely available and AI skills increasingly common, agencies are distinguishing between professionals who can use AI and those who can govern it responsibly. The ability to build governance structures, assess AI risk, align AI use to regulatory requirements, and implement AI accountably across complex organizations represents a distinct competency — and one that remains scarce.AIGIP — the AI Governance & Implementation Program — has established a five-course certification pathway designed for that competency. The program is the only AI training offering that exceeds the U.S. Department of Labor AI Literacy Framework and is built on the same DoD CMMC compliance methodology used to certify defense contractors. Each track delivers operational tools: governance frameworks, policy templates, decision aids, readiness assessments, curated resources, and ongoing advisory access.The five AIGIP certification courses cover the full spectrum of governance needs. The AI Governance Leader (AIGL) addresses executive and board-level governance. Additional courses serve risk and compliance professionals, cybersecurity teams managing AI-introduced attack surfaces, and independent business professionals. The Certified Government AI Leader (AIGOV) , designed for federal, state, and local agencies, and public-sector employees, focuses specifically on AI governance within regulated public-sector environments.“I have been in cybersecurity since before most of today’s AI developers were born. I have seen the same mistake made over and over: organizations adopt powerful new technology and assume they can govern it later. They cannot. AI governance is the power skill right now because it is the skill that determines whether AI creates value or creates liability. I built AIGIP to give serious professionals a serious credential — one that actually means something when it matters.” — Ray Hutchins, Founder & Managing Partner, AIGIP.AIGIP is currently offering complimentary enrollment in its AI Governance Leader (AIGL) or Certified Government AI Leader (AIGOV) courses for a limited time. More information is available at https://aigip.ai About AIGIPAIGIP — AI Governance & Implementation Program — is a practitioner-led, five-course AI governance certification pathway built by Huttan Holding LLC. Drawing on DoD CMMC methodology and 40+ years of cybersecurity and risk management expertise, AIGIP is the only AI training program that exceeds the U.S. Department of Labor AI Literacy Framework. AIGIP certifies leaders, teams, and government professionals to govern and implement AI responsibly.Learn more at https://aigip.ai Contact InformationRay HutchinsFounder & Managing PartnerHuttan Holding LLC / AIGIP LLC+1 303-887-5864rh@cybercecurity.com

AI Is not a tool shift. It's a power shift.

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