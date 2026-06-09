The Flower Garage® Launches National Franchise Program

The Flower Garage® Founder Dani Christakos Surrounded by Fresh Floral Arrangements at Scottsdale Studio

Scottsdale-Based Floral Workshop and Event Company Expands Experiential Business Model

I wanted to create a business model that gives people the flexibility to build something creative while maintaining balance in their personal lives.” — Danielle Christakos, Founder of The Flower Garage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHOENIX — The Flower Garage® , a Scottsdale-based floral workshop, has launched a national franchise program aimed at expanding its experiential floral business model into markets across the United States.Founded in 2017 by Dani Christakos, The Flower Garagebegan as a small floral business operated out of Christakos’ garage with an initial investment of $800. The company later expanded into a renovated woodworking studio before opening its current Scottsdale location, where it has operated for the past three years.Today, the company offers multiple revenue streams, including public floral workshops, weddings, private events, mobile flower bars and custom floral arrangements.Christakos said the franchise model was designed to provide an accessible business ownership opportunity for entrepreneurs interested in experiential retail, floral design and event-based businesses, particularly women looking to start their own businesses, build flexible careers and pursue creative entrepreneurship.“I wanted to create a business model that gives people the flexibility to build something creative while maintaining balance in their personal lives,” Christakos said. “This is about creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow a business with support, community and purpose behind it.”The franchise fee is $25,000 for a five-year term, with a flat monthly royalty fee of $500. Franchisees receive initial training, ongoing coaching, marketing support, brand updates and access to a collaborative network of operators. Unlike traditional flower shops, The Flower Garagewas designed as a mobile-first business model, allowing entrepreneurs to launch and operate a floral experience business without the overhead costs of a brick-and-mortar storefront.The Flower Garagehas gained national visibility through partnerships and activations with brands including Gucci, Sephora, Princess Polly and DraftKings. The company was also featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and worked behind the scenes on Season 10 of the Netflix series “Love Is Blind.”As demand continues to grow for experience-driven businesses and hands-on social activities, The Flower Garageplans to expand into additional metropolitan markets nationwide.More information about franchise opportunities is available at the-flower-garage.com/franchise.About The Flower GarageThe Flower Garageis a Scottsdale, Arizona-based floral design and experiential workshop company specializing in interactive flower arranging classes, mobile floral activations and custom event design. The company offers public workshops, private events, weddings and corporate activations.For more information, visit the-flower-garage.com.

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