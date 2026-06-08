Public Input Hearing 6/22 for 18MW Solar Facilities in Berlin

June 8, 2026

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Local residents and other interested members of the public are invited to comment on a proposal by Soltage MD DevCo, LLC and Berlin Living, LLC to build six solar generating facilities totaling 18 MW in the Town of Berlin (Worcester County). The hearing will take place on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Willards Lions Community Center on Hearn Street in Willards.

The Maryland Public Service Commission has delegated this case to its Public Utility Law Judge Division; Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke will preside over the hearing.

In October 2025, the developer applied to the Commission for what is known as a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which grants an applicant the authority to construct an energy generating station in Maryland. According to the application, the developer proposes to build the project on 112 acres of two parcels of about 157 acres located on Main Street (MD Route 818, northwest of the intersection of MD Route 50 and MD Route 113). The project will generate energy to be allocated to community solar subscribers within Delmarva Power’s service territory, including low- and moderate-income households in the area of Berlin.

In addition to taking comments from the public, the hearing will include a presentation by the applicant, brief statements by the parties, including the Power Plant Research Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Commission’s Technical Staff, as to their respective roles and recommendations in the case.

The hearing will also include a virtual option for those unable to attend in person. Attendees can register (by June 18, 2026) from the ‘File a Public Comment’ page of the Commission’s website, https://psc.maryland.gov/online-services/file-a-public-comment/:

Scroll down to the Calendly application;

Click on the entry for ‘Case No. 9826’

Click on June 22, 2026, select 7:00 p.m. and click ‘Next’

Enter name and email address and click ‘Schedule Event’

Registrants will receive a Zoom link by email after finishing the sign-up process. Barring any technical difficulties, a recording will be available on the PULJ Division’s (MD PSC PULJs) YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/@mdpscpuljs327

In addition to the hearing, written comments can be sent electronically through the Commission’s online portal at: https://psc.maryland.gov/online-services/file-a-public-comment/, or by mail. Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9826 and can be sent by July 1, 2026.

In addition to the online case docket, a copy of the application is available for public view at the Town of Berlin Planning and Zoning Department, 10 William Street in Berlin.

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Media contact: Tori Leonard | tori.leonard@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the State’s energy policy and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.

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