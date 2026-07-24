Maryland Public Service Commission Announces Tony Ruffin as Communications Director

July 24, 2026

For Immediate Release: July 24, 2026

(BALTIMORE, MD) – The Maryland Public Service Commission announces today that Tony Ruffin has been named as Communications Director. He succeeds Ms. Tori Leonard, who retired from the position at the end of June.

As Communications Director, Ruffin will lead the Commission’s communications and media relations efforts, including public information, media inquiries, digital content, and community outreach to help Maryland consumers better understand Commission proceedings, policies, and programs.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tony to the Maryland Public Service Commission,” said Chair Kumar Barve. “Effective communication is essential to helping the public understand the Commission’s work and the issues that affect utility and transportation services across our state. Tony brings years of utility, communications, and government affairs experience that we believe will be valuable in this role, and we look forward to his leadership in helping to shape and strengthen public engagement and outreach.”

A District of Columbia native, Ruffin joins the Commission after spending more than 16 years with Pepco, an Exelon Company, having most recently served as External Affairs Manager for nearly six years, in which he oversaw government affairs, public policy, communications and community engagement in Prince George’s County on behalf of the company.

Prior to joining Pepco, he spent 15 years in communications and media relations including serving as Communications Manager for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Supervisor of Internal Communications for Prince George’s County Public Schools. Ruffin earned a master’s degree in public communication from The American University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The George Washington University as well as served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce from 2024-2025. In May, Ruffin was honored by the Prince George’s County Council with a proclamation for exemplary service to the county and community during his tenure with Pepco among other accomplishments.

“I am honored to join the Commission as well as work with Chair Barve, each Commissioner and Commission staff on the important issues before the MD PSC,” Ruffin said. “It’s also a privilege to succeed Tori, whose long, impressive tenure and commitment to excellence sets a high bar but I am confident that the legacy she has left and the incredible talent within the Commission will allow me to make a smooth transition.”

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Media Contact: Tony Ruffin, Communications Director, tony.ruffin@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the State’s energy policy and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.