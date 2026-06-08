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Manuel Maldonado jr Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/29/2026

Clarksville, IN native, U.S. Army PV1 Manuel Maldonado jr has graduated from basic training at Fort Benning (GA) - Army Enlisted, GA.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia, trains thousands of Infantry and Army Warfighters to be the best teammates, challenge themselves every day, and inspire others to do the same. We develop and deliver doctrine and capabilities, are the force proponent lead for maneuver force modernization, and provide quality of life programs for Soldiers and their families while building and maintaining strong partnerships with our local communities.

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Manuel Maldonado jr Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/29/2026

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