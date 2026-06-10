Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner Serving Seattle Car Accident Victims

Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner helps Seattle accident victims pursue compensation after serious crashes, injuries, and wrongful death claims.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Seattle continues to see hundreds of serious injury crashes each year, Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner remains focused on helping injured individuals and families pursue compensation after life-changing accidents and injuries caused by negligence.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) data, fatal and serious injury crashes in Seattle have generally increased over the past decade. In 2015, the city recorded 22 fatal crashes and 172 serious injury crashes. By 2024, those numbers had risen to 38 fatal crashes and 250 serious injury crashes, reflecting ongoing traffic safety concerns throughout the Seattle area.

Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner represents clients across Washington in a wide range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle collisions, boating accidents, aviation accidents, slip and fall injuries, and more.

Representation for Accident and Injury Victims

With Seattle continuing to report hundreds of serious injury crashes each year, many injured individuals are left dealing with mounting medical bills, lost wages, rehabilitation, and long-term physical limitations. The Seattle personal injury lawyers at Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner work with clients facing these challenges while guiding them through the insurance and legal process.

The firm’s Seattle car accident attorneys also represent people injured in crashes involving distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, and other forms of negligence. In more complex commercial vehicle cases, the Seattle truck accident lawyers at the firm investigate issues such as driver fatigue, maintenance failures, company safety practices, and compliance with federal trucking regulations.

Beyond roadway accidents, Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner assists clients injured because of unsafe property conditions, including slip, trip, and fall hazards at businesses, apartment complexes, and other premises. The firm’s Seattle slip and fall injury lawyers handle claims involving preventable hazards that may result in serious orthopedic injuries, head trauma, and other long-term complications.

The firm’s approach also centers on providing straightforward guidance, responsive communication, and honest evaluations so clients understand both the strengths and potential challenges of their cases from the outset.

Notable Washington Injury Case

The Skagit County Superior Court cause number for Hailey French v. Janine Rene Parker, et al. is 08-2-00530-8

One case handled by Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner involved a young woman named Hailey, who suffered catastrophic injuries in a high-speed head-on collision caused by a repeat drunk driver in Whatcom County.

The firm pursued claims not only against the impaired driver, but also against the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County District Court Probation Department after evidence showed that failures by both agencies contributed to the circumstances leading up to the crash.

A jury ultimately awarded Hailey $5.5 million in damages. The case also contributed to the creation of “Hailey’s Law,” enacted in Washington in 2011, which requires mandatory vehicle impoundment for drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Experience Serving Washington Injury Victims

Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner has represented injured people throughout Washington for more than 40 years. Clients can expect prompt communication, regular updates, and representation prepared to take cases to trial when necessary.

The attorneys and firm have also received recognition from legal industry organizations and attorney rating services. Dean Brett (retired) was recognized as a “Super Lawyer” in Personal Injury Law for multiple consecutive years, while attorney David Brown was selected as a “Rising Star” through Super Lawyers.

As Seattle continues to face high numbers of serious crashes and injury incidents, the Seattle personal injury lawyers at Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner continue representing individuals and families throughout Washington in complex injury and wrongful death claims.

About Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner:

Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner is a Washington law firm focused on representing individuals and families affected by serious injuries and wrongful death. The firm’s attorneys bring diverse professional backgrounds to their work, including experience in trial advocacy, judicial service, economics, criminal litigation, and complex civil litigation. Founded by Dean Brett, the firm has built its reputation on direct client relationships, clear communication, and a willingness to handle difficult cases involving catastrophic injuries, commercial vehicle collisions, medical negligence, sexual abuse, and other high-stakes claims. Today, the attorneys at Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner continue to represent clients throughout Washington with an emphasis on practical guidance, thorough preparation, and meaningful results.

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