Greenspan & Greenspan, P.C. Celebrates 67 Years of Legal Advocacy Across New York

Greenspan & Greenspan P.C. Team

Founded in 1959 by Leon J. Greenspan, now serves clients from four offices spanning Westchester County, Rockland County, & the Bronx.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenspan & Greenspan, P.C. turns 67 this November. Leon J. Greenspan opened the practice in White Plains in 1959 as a solo New York personal injury attorney. Today the firm has offices in White Plains, New City, Yonkers, and the Bronx.

Leon passed away in 2023 at 91. He graduated from Temple University School of Law, earned admission to the New York State Bar in 1959, and over the course of his career twice argued before the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as being admitted to more than 20 federal district and appellate courts, and four state bars. His practice covered tax law, criminal defense, estate planning, and business litigation. He was a longtime member and past president of the Hebrew Institute of White Plains, lectured on defense of securities litigation and attorney malpractice for the Florida Bar Association, and received the President's Award from the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations.

His son, Michael E. Greenspan, joined the firm in 1992. Michael graduated magna cum laude from Temple University with a degree in History and Political Science, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, and earned his J.D. from Temple's law school, the same one his father attended. Under Michael, the firm focuses on personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, construction accidents, DWI defense, and traffic violations. Attorneys Johanna Abreu and Allegra P. Beals round out the team at the firm’s White Plains headquarters. Attorney Michael R. DeAngelo is a resident at the firm's Philadelphia area office.

Michael Greenspan Is licensed in New York state as well as in Florida. He has taught Continuing legal education courses on ethics, auto litigation and civil trial skills for the New Jersey Association for Justice, American Association for Justice, New York State Bar Association and the National Business Institute, and his published cases include decisions in the New York State Appellate Division's First and Second Departments and the United States Court of Appeals for Second and Third Circuits as well as the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. In 2004, the County of Rockland gave him its Distinguished Service Award, and the American Association for Justice recognized his free legal work for families of September 11th victims through the Trial Lawyers Care program. The New York State Trial Lawyers Association also gave him a Certificate of Appreciation.

Away from the office, Michael has officiated high school track and field since 1992, including the New York State Championships. He has been on the Board of Directors of the Glenn D. Loucks Games at White Plains High School since 1991 and coached youth sports across Rockland County for over a decade.

In addition to the main office at 333 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, the firm has locations in New City (serving Rockland County), Yonkers, and the Bronx, plus a Philadelphia-area office.

"The communities we serve today are larger than what my father could have imagined when he started this practice in 1959," said Michael Greenspan. "But the approach is the same. We answer the phone, we meet people where they are, and we fight for the compensation they deserve."

Greenspan & Greenspan Injury lawyers offer free consultations for potential clients in personal injury matters. These cases are handled on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm wins. Consultations are available around the clock, seven days a week. The firm has bilingual staff and also serves Spanish-speaking clients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.greenspans-law.com or call (914) 946-2500.

About Greenspan & Greenspan, P.C.

Founded in 1959, Greenspan & Greenspan, P.C. is a New York personal injury law firm with offices in White Plains, New City, Yonkers, and the Bronx. The firm represents individuals and families in personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident, truck accident, construction accident, Motorcycle accident, DWI, and traffic ticket defense cases. Learn more at www.greenspans-law.com.

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