20 year old Disability Act to be reviewed

Minister Foley and Minister Higgins invite disabled people, their families, carers and representative groups to take part in public consultation

The Minister for Children, Disability & Equality, Norma Foley and Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Emer Higgins have today launched a public consultation to inform the review of the Disability Act 2005. Disabled people, their families, carers and representative groups are invited to take part to offer their insight, experience and expertise as part of the process.

It has been over 20 years since the Disability Act 2005 was updated. This is the first step in delivering on the commitment for reform of the Disability Act made in the National Human Rights Strategy for Disabled People 2025-2030 and in the Programme for Government.

The Disability Act is a wide ranging piece of legislation that relates to the definition of disability, the assessment of needs process, accessible public buildings, universal design, the use of genetic data, employment and more.

The Act will be reviewed in light of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). The review will also include examination of the Programme for Government commitment to place an autism strategy on a legislative footing.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley said:

“In the 20 years since the Disability Act 2005 was enacted the landscape for disabled people and their families has completely changed. This long awaited review is an important opportunity to improve the quality of life for disabled people, their families and carers.

“The need for the Disability Act to be reviewed has been raised consistently by disabled people, Disabled People Organisations (DPOs), families, carers and representative bodies. Ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to participate in this process is vital so that the updated Act fully considers the needs and wants of disabled people into the future.

Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability, Emer Higgins, said:

“The need to review the Disability Act has been long acknowledged and it is important that this first phase, the public consultation, includes as many voices and perspectives as possible. We must work together to deliver change and to consider how we can improve this legislation to benefit disabled people. This review may result in recommendations for legislative changes, policy development or calls for specific pieces of research.”