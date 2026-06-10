ABL Diagnostics Showcases Scientific Progress at EMHH 2026, Supporting Strategic Positioning in Molecular Technologies

WOIPPY, FRANCE, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), a specialist in molecular technologies, bioinformatics and decision-support solutions for infectious diseases, announces the presentation of three scientific posters at the 24th European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis (EMHH) 2026, held in Barcelona, Spain, from June 10–12, 2026.These studies reflect ongoing R&D efforts aligned with the Company’s strategy to expand its capabilities in NGS-based surveillance, decentralized testing technologies, and data-driven infectious disease management.R&D Highlights Supporting Core Technology Platforms:Integrated Respiratory Virus Sequencing (Poster 52)The Company presents a multiplexed NGS workflow enabling genomic analysis of major respiratory viruses (Influenza A/B, RSV-A/B, SARS-CoV-2) using a unified approach.This work illustrates the potential of integrated sequencing strategies to support large-scale surveillance frameworks and laboratory harmonization, areas of increasing importance for public health preparedness and research applications.Link: https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Poster-52.pdf NGS Platform Flexibility for HIV-1 Genomic Surveillance (Poster 58)ABL Diagnostics reports comparative analytical data across two sequencing platforms (MGI DNBSEQ-E25 and Illumina MiSeq), demonstrating concordance in the detection of key HIV-1 genomic variants using standardized reference materials (QCMD).These results contribute to the evaluation of platform-agnostic workflows, supporting scalability and cost considerations in research and public health surveillance contexts.Link: https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Poster-58.pdf Ambient-Stable qPCR Technology for STI Detection (Poster 50)The Company presents an ambient-stable, air-dryable qPCR enzyme formulation evaluated in multiplex STI detection workflows using the UltraGene Assay STD9 panel.The study explores the potential of ambient-stable reagents to facilitate molecular testing workflows in decentralized and resource-limited laboratory environments, where cold-chain constraints may impact operational efficiency.Link: https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Poster-50.pdf “EMHH 2026 provides an opportunity to demonstrate the progress of our R&D programs and their alignment with evolving scientific and public health needs,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of Research & Development at ABL Diagnostics. “We continue to invest in technologies designed to support laboratory workflows, scalability, and data interpretation.”Expanding Market Opportunities in Molecular Diagnostics:The technologies presented at EMHH 2026 are aligned with several high-growth areas within the broader field of infectious disease testing and genomic analysis.Integrated sequencing workflows for respiratory viruses are increasingly explored in research and public health settings to support large-scale genomic data generation and variant monitoring initiatives.At the same time, sequencing-based approaches for HIV genomic analysis continue to be evaluated in surveillance and research contexts, with ongoing interest in scalable and cost-efficient workflows.In parallel, the field of STI testing is evolving, driven by increased screening efforts and the need for adaptable laboratory solutions. Technologies designed to operate without cold-chain constraints may contribute to expanding testing capabilities, particularly in decentralized or resource-constrained environments.More broadly, these approaches are part of ongoing efforts to enhance preparedness and response frameworks for emerging infectious threats in research and public health contexts.Taken together, these developments support ABL Diagnostics’ positioning in molecular technologies, genomic data analysis, and infectious disease research applications.Regulatory and Use Statement:Products and workflows described in this communication may include components intended for research use only (RUO) or not CE-marked under Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR) and not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical diagnostic use. References to molecular diagnostics relate to technological approaches, research activities, and laboratory workflows and do not imply regulatory approval as in vitro diagnostic medical devices. Reported results are based on analytical or investigational studies and do not establish clinical performance. Any clinical use is subject to applicable regulatory approvals on a product-by-product basis. This communication is intended for information purposes for the financial and scientific community.Forward-Looking Statements (MAR Compliance):This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding ABL Diagnostics’ development activities, technological positioning, and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory developments, technological validation, and market adoption.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

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