Enhans Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus to Scale AgentOS Worldwide

logo

- AgentOS will scale on Microsoft Azure to support enterprise-grade AI agent workflows.

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enhans (CEO Seunghyun Lee), an enterprise Agentic AI company, today announced its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program.Enhans builds AgentOS, an enterprise AI agent platform that autonomously generates workflows tailored to each customer's operating environment. The platform connects business context, AI agents, human approvals, and execution actions across functions such as market monitoring, pricing operations, quality assurance, brand analysis, document work, and response operations. It is built for organizations that need AI to move beyond dashboards, copilots, and isolated automation into repeatable business execution.Through the Pegasus Program, Enhans will work with Microsoft on Azure architecture, go-to-market execution, co-sell readiness, and global enterprise expansion. The collaboration supports the company's goal of running AgentOS as the execution layer for enterprises adopting AI agents in real operational work."Enterprises are moving from AI pilots to AI execution, and the question has shifted," said Seunghyun Lee, CEO of Enhans. "Insights alone do not run a business. What matters is whether organizations can turn those insights into safe, governed actions across real workflows. Through Microsoft for Startups Pegasus and Azure, we will scale AgentOS as the execution layer for enterprise AI worldwide."“We welcome Enhans to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This initiative gives select startups access to Azure’s cutting-edge AI models, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and unique go-to-market support to accelerate growth. Through Pegasus, startups can build fast, scale smart, and sell more by tapping into the full power of Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Tom Davis, General Manager, Microsoft for Startups.Enhans' AI agents are powered by the company's CUA (Computer-Using Agent) technology, ranked among the global top 5 on the OnlineMind2Web benchmark for performing web-based tasks in complex digital environments. AgentOS currently serves more than 20 enterprise customers across commerce, manufacturing, and finance, with deployments spanning over 1,000 marketplaces in more than 50 countries.Originally launched as CommerceOS in November 2025, the platform was rebranded as AgentOS on May 1, 2026, reflecting Enhans' expansion from commerce automation into a broader enterprise AI operations platform.About EnhansFounded in 2021 and headquartered in Seoul with a San Francisco office, Enhans builds AgentOS, an enterprise AI agent platform that runs governed agentic workflows across day-to-day operational work. Powered by Enhans' CUA technology, ranked among the global top 5 on the OnlineMind2Web benchmark, AgentOS serves 20+ enterprise customers across commerce, manufacturing, and finance, with deployments in over 1,000 marketplaces across 50+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.