Team Cookie CEO Taejoon Ryu Named to Campaign Asia's 40 Under 40 — Only Korean Honoree of the Year

Team Cookie CEO Taejoon Ryu has been selected for Campaign Asia's 40 Under 40

From LG Electronics and CBS journalism to beauty MCN and SaaS co-founder, a cross-border connector bridging Korean startups and global tech markets

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Cookie , a PR agency specializing in tech startups, announced today that its CEO Taejoon Ryu has been selected for Campaign Asia's 40 Under 40, an annual recognition by Campaign, the world's leading communications trade publication. Ryu is the sole Korean honoree on this year's list.Now in its 14th year, the Campaign Asia 40 Under 40 annually recognizes 40 outstanding leaders under the age of 40 from across the Asia-Pacific region — spanning South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, India, Australia, and New Zealand — for their achievements in marketing, creative strategy, communications, and business leadership. Candidates are evaluated not only on results, but on innovation and leadership potential. Last year, Team Cookie's co-founder and Vice CEO Lim Ki-tae was one of the Korean recipients.Taejoon Ryu holds a degree in Media Studies from Kyung Hee University and an MBA from KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). His career spans LG Electronics, journalism at Newspim and CBS News Korea, business development at a fintech security firm, a K-beauty MCN, and the co-founding of a Korea-U.S. SaaS startup. He currently serves as CEO of Team Cookie, Vice President of the International Association of AI Ethics (IAAE), and was named a "Rising Star" by the Korea PR Association in 2024.Founded in 2022 by Taejoon Ryu and Lim Ki-tae, Team Cookie is a tech startup communications consultancy operating across South Korea, the United States, and Singapore. The agency serves a broad ecosystem of tech companies and startups across SaaS, generative AI, physical AI, robotics, neo-cloud, Web3 gaming, cybersecurity, legal tech, edtech, streaming platforms, K-pop entertainment tech, HR tech, fintech, adtech, healthcare, retail commerce, food tech, subculture startups, brand builders, martech, and short-form MCN. Its partner roster includes leading Korean venture capital firms, Europe's largest accelerator, top K-beauty companies, and a search fund M&A platform.The recognition comes on the heels of another milestone: on June 11, 2026, Team Cookie took home two awards at the 25th Asia-Pacific PR Awards — a Silver in the B2B Campaign category and a Bronze in the Public Education category — marking the agency's third consecutive year of recognition on the global stage. Building on this momentum, Team Cookie aims to serve as a cross-border connector: helping Korean startups execute international go-to-market strategies while guiding global tech companies through successful entry into the Korean market."It is a true honor to be named among the top communications leaders across APAC," said Taejoon Ryu, CEO of Team Cookie. "I believe technology advances the world, and this recognition reflects the trust and dedication of our incredible partners and team. Going forward, under our mission to elevate innovative companies through story, we will continue to build the positioning that tech startups need — for investor relations, recruitment branding, and product PR — especially for those with outstanding technology who struggle to find their narrative and voice."About Team CookieTeam Cookie is a Seoul-based PR and communications consultancy founded in 2022, specializing in tech startups across South Korea, the United States, and Singapore. The agency provides integrated PR strategy, storytelling, and brand building for companies across AI, deep tech, fintech, edtech, and beyond.

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