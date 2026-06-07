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DRAFT Essex Open Space & Recreation Plan Public Comment

Led by the Town's Open Space Committee, the Town of Essex has been in the process of updating its Open Space and Recreation Plan over the course of the last year. Based on feedback received through multiple community engagement activities and Open Space Committee meetings, the Draft Open Space and Recreation Plan is now available for final public comment and review. Please submit your public comment on the Draft Plan by filling out this Feedback Form no later than end-of-day Sunday, June 21, 2026: mapc.ma/essex-osrp-comment  

Link to Review the DRAFT Plan




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DRAFT Essex Open Space & Recreation Plan Public Comment

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