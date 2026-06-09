The Pampered Peach Opens New Location in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — The Pampered Peach is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Katy, Texas, owned and operated by entrepreneur Elaine Ayinde.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new location brings The Pampered Peach's signature luxury waxing experience, elevated client care, and confidence-focused beauty services to one of the fastest-growing communities in Texas.Known for its modern approach to waxing and beauty, The Pampered Peach has become one of the fastest-growing waxing franchise brands in the country, offering clients exceptional service in a fun, welcoming, and empowering environment.The Katy location will offer a variety of services, including:• Brazilian Waxing• Full Body Waxing• Facial Waxing• Brow Services• Luxury Skincare Treatments• Customized Beauty Services• Professional Retail ProductsFor Elaine Ayinde, opening The Pampered Peach Katy represents more than launching a business—it represents an opportunity to serve her community while helping clients feel confident and beautiful every day."Opening The Pampered Peach Katy is a dream come true," said Elaine Ayinde. "I am passionate about creating a space where people feel welcomed, cared for, and confident. I'm excited to bring this incredible brand and experience to the Katy community."Founded by entrepreneur and franchisor Jessica Kustron, The Pampered Peach has built a reputation for combining exceptional client experiences with innovative systems, advanced training, and a strong culture centered around empowerment and personal growth."We are thrilled to welcome Elaine to The Pampered Peach family," said Jessica Kustron, Founder and CEO of The Pampered Peach. "Her dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving her community make her an incredible addition to our growing franchise system. We are excited to watch her thrive and make a lasting impact in Katy."The opening of The Pampered Peach Katy represents another exciting milestone in the company's national expansion and continued mission to help clients feel confident in their own skin.About The Pampered PeachThe Pampered Peach is a rapidly growing luxury waxing and beauty franchise dedicated to delivering exceptional client experiences through innovative services, professional education, and a confidence-first approach to beauty. With locations across the United States and continued expansion underway, The Pampered Peach is redefining the modern waxing experience.Media ContactThe Pampered PeachWebsite: www.thepamperedpeach.com Email: info@thepamperedpeach.comFranchise Disclaimer: The franchising information contained herein is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. Any franchise offering can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document and in compliance with applicable federal and state franchise laws.

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