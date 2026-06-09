Wax It All Becomes The Pampered Peach in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — A new chapter has begun for one of Rochester's most beloved waxing brands.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wax It All, founded by Mary Elizabeth Nesser ("M.E.") and built on decades of beauty industry innovation, has officially joined The Pampered Peach franchise system, bringing together two brands dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best.The transition follows a highly successful grand reopening celebration and marks the evolution of a business that has been serving the Rochester community for more than three decades.Clients can expect the same trusted team, same familiar faces, and same exceptional service they have always loved—now enhanced by The Pampered Peach's exclusive waxing techniques, luxury branding, elevated client experience, and growing national presence."Same great people... now we're waxing it all at The Pampered Peach."The partnership represents the blending of two successful brands: Wax It All's deep roots in the Rochester community and The Pampered Peach's rapidly expanding franchise network.Guests can now enjoy:• Exclusive Pampered Peach waxing services• Luxury skincare and retail products• Enhanced client experience and service offerings• A fun, feminine, confidence-boosting atmosphere• Access to nationally recognized systems and training"We built an amazing community that started with the Mark & M.E. Salon in the early 1990s when M.E. introduced the 10 Minute Brazilian to Rochester," said Mary Elizabeth Nesser. "In 2018, we expanded and opened Wax It All in Pittsford. A few years later, we continued our expansion into the Greece area. Now we get to take everything our clients already love and bring it to the next level with The Pampered Peach. We're beyond excited for everyone to experience what's next."In addition to her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, Nesser is also the author of the humorous and empowering trilogy, The Happy Hoo-Ha, which celebrates confidence, self-care, and women's wellness.Founded by entrepreneur and franchisor Jessica Kustron, The Pampered Peach has become one of the beauty industry's fastest-growing waxing franchise brands. Known for its luxury client experience, modern branding, innovative service offerings, and strong community culture, the company continues to expand throughout the United States."This partnership is exactly what franchising should be," said Jessica Kustron, Founder and CEO of The Pampered Peach. "It's about honoring the incredible foundation that M.E. and her team built while providing additional systems, support, and opportunities for growth. Rochester has embraced Wax It All for years, and we're honored to continue serving that community under The Pampered Peach brand."The Rochester expansion represents another significant milestone for The Pampered Peach and serves as a celebration of female entrepreneurship, community connection, innovation, and growth.About The Pampered PeachThe Pampered Peach is a rapidly growing luxury waxing and beauty franchise dedicated to providing exceptional client experiences through innovative services, professional education, and a confidence-focused approach to beauty. With locations across the country and continued expansion underway, The Pampered Peach is redefining the modern waxing experience.Media ContactThe Pampered PeachWebsite: www.thepamperedpeach.com Email: info@thepamperedpeach.comFranchise Disclaimer: The franchising information contained herein is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. Any franchise offering can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document and in compliance with applicable federal and state franchise laws.

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