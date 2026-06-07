UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks/ Missing Person
On June 7th, 2026, at approximately 1500 hours, Ovitt was located. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the numerous members of the public that sent tips and assisted in the investigation.
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VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003628
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peterson
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 @ 1118 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2623 W Enosburg Rd, Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: Missing Person
MISSING: Dale Ovitt
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7th, 2026, at approximately 1118 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Dale Ovitt (79) was reported missing and was last seen at approximately 1800 hours the night prior (06/06/26), leaving the residence of 2623 W Enosburg Rd on a blue UTV. Ovitt was then seen on Joyal Rd in Bakersfield as well as Sand Hill Rd in Enosburg on his UTV between 1800-1900 hours but has not been located since.
The circumstances surrounding Ovitt going missing is not considered suspicious but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding Ovitt and his whereabouts are encouraged to reach out the Vermont State Police – St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
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