Plume Security Releases DataFenz, a Data Detect & Response Product to Protect From Data Theft and Ransomware Attacks

Intelligent Data Security That Detects and Responds to Data Theft and Ransomware Attacks using AI in Seconds to Prevent Data Breaches, Extortion, and Encryption

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataFenz is a Data Detection & Response (DDR) tool that monitors data access and activity to identify malicious behavior including data theft and unauthorized encryption. DataFenz is the only DDR platform that inspects data in-place, blocks exfiltration in real time, and recovers instantly. It can automatically respond to these attacks in seconds and stop the attack in real-time without any user intervention.EDR protects your endpoints. NDR protects your network. DataFenz protects your data. DataFenz closes the gap with existing tools that are designed to protect the perimeter. DataFenz protects the data itself, the one layer every other tool leaves exposed.DataFenz also gathers forensics in real time during an attack for incident responders and forensic investigators. This is especially critical for regulated industries where data exfiltration of customer data can trigger fines and reporting requirements.DataFenz works on on-prem and cloud data storage including servers, network attached storage, hypervisors and cloud object storage. The ability to work across all of your data storage simplifies the defense.According to David Levine, CPO of DataFenz, “attackers are increasingly automating their attacks using AI, traditional manual logging and review are not sufficiently fast enough to manage the speed and breadth of the attacks. DataFenz provides a new weapon to fight off the attackers before they can steal your data and possibly hold your or your customers ransom. DataFenze is a gamechanger for automated data protection.”DataFenz has distinct capabilities, dynamic alerting, revocation, SOC integrations, and autonomous quarantines, to stop active incidents rather than only report configurations. DataFenz enforces and prevents execution to reduce exfiltration compared to the current alternatives; DSPM scores risk, DLP is network-focused, backups are post-breach. DataFenz is your last line of defense to prevent execution, encryption, and data theft.Why do people sleep with a baseball bat next to their bed despite having an alarm system?You have an alarm. Now get the weapon to stop the bad guys once they get inside your perimeter. The cybersecurity industry has spent the last decade building better alarms. But when the burglar gets in, an alarm does not stop them from taking your valuables.Disrupt the Attack, Close the Gap, Stop the PainAbout Plume SecurityPlume Security products catch what the others miss by focusing on “how we can protect data from exfiltration and malicious encryption.” Current cybersecurity architectures do not have sufficient automated containment capabilities to detect and respond in real time to data theft and ransomware attacks. Plume’s DataFenz platform is an automated AI-based detection and response tool to stop active exfiltration and encryption attacks while protecting organizations from the business disruption that comes from data theft and ransomware attacks.For more information, please visit www.datafenz.com

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