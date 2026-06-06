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CMS releases updated report on complaint data, enforcement efforts 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has released an updated report on complaint data and enforcement of health insurance market reforms. CMS said it received 39,999 complaints alleging potential violations of requirements under the Public Health Service Act from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2025. The agency said most complaints were related to alleged violations of the No Surprises Act. CMS closed 15,145 of the complaints, resulting in more than $30 million in monetary relief for consumers and providers.

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CMS releases updated report on complaint data, enforcement efforts 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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