AMA webinar recording on maternity care coding changes now available

A recording of a free webinar on maternity care coding hosted by the American Medical Association on June 2 is now available. Registration is required to view the recording. The session covers the upcoming Current Procedural Terminology 2027 maternity care services code restructuring and includes discussion of reporting across four distinct clinical phases: antepartum care, labor management, delivery care and postpartum care. These changes represent a significant move from a bundled approach to maternity care coding to a transparent, encounter-based framework that reflects modern obstetric care.

The webinar is presented by Leslie Prellwitz, AMA director of CPT content management and development, and Tammy Love, AHA director of coding and classification policy. For the full set of CPT 2027 codes, descriptors and guidelines for maternity care services, FAQs and other educational resources, visit the AMA resource page.