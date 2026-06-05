Councilmember Kettle commends Mayor’s decision to activate stadium CCTV cameras

Councilmember Bob Kettle (District 7) issued this statement following Mayor Katie B. Wilson’s announcement Friday that she will turn on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the City’s stadiums. The decision comes ahead of Seattle’s FIFA World Cup events which are scheduled to begin on June 15.

“I commend Mayor Wilson on her decision to turn on the Stadium District CCTV Cameras and connect them to the Real time Crime Center (RTCC). This difficult decision is an important one to ensure our public safety readiness ahead of our 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup matches. I worked with my colleagues and stakeholders on the original Automated License Plate Readers, CCTV, and RTCC legislation as well as legislation related to federal law enforcement. Moving forward, I commit to work with Mayor Wilson on our technology programs plus other areas such as alternative response.”

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