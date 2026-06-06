Six-Month Outcomes Show Holistic Approach Effectiveness

iRely Recovery official logo Evening view of the iRely Recovery residential facility and pool in Sherwood Forest, California The great room at iRely Recovery’s residential facility in Sherwood Forest, California

iRely Recovery Reports Addiction Treatment Outcomes Above National Averages with 87% Completion Rate

These addiction treatment outcomes validate that treating the whole person with individualized, compassionate care grounded in evidence-based practices produces measurable results.” — Vinsent Franke, Founder & CEO, iRely Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRely Recovery has released its first comprehensive six-month outcomes report, revealing rehab success rates significantly exceeding national averages and demonstrating clinical effectiveness of the facility's holistic Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care model.The outcomes report covering 47 patients who completed residential treatment between November 2025 and April 2026 shows an 87 percent program completion rate versus 68 percent nationally, and 73 percent maintained sobriety at 90-day follow-up versus 45-55 percent nationally."These addiction treatment outcomes validate that treating the whole person with individualized, compassionate care grounded in evidence-based practices produces measurable results," said Vinsent Franke, founder and CEO of iRely Recovery. "But belief isn't enough in healthcare. We need data."The outcomes report utilized rigorous methodology, including structured follow-up surveys at 30, 60, and 90 days post-discharge with a 74 percent response rate at 90 days, substantially higher than typical industry response rates of 20-30 percent.Among dual diagnosis patients, those with both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, the facility reported an 85 percent completion rate and 71 percent 90-day sobriety, with 89 percent reporting psychiatric symptom improvement.Patient satisfaction surveys revealed 92 percent satisfied or very satisfied with overall treatment experience, and 96 percent satisfied with staff professionalism and compassion.The facility maintained zero serious adverse events throughout the reporting period."High response rates are critical to valid outcomes measurement," said Dr. Julio Meza, iRely Recovery's Medical Director. "Our 74 percent response rate provides statistically meaningful data reflecting genuine alumni engagement."The report identified factors strongly correlated with positive addiction treatment outcomes, including voluntary admission, family therapy participation, grief and loss counseling engagement, and post-treatment continuing care involvement. Regular use of iRely Recovery's alumni app correlated with 21 percent higher 90-day sobriety rates.According to a 2024 SAMHSA study, only 28 percent of addiction treatment facilities publicly report outcome data beyond program completion rates."There's an accountability gap in our industry," Franke said. "Families invest enormous resources with no clear information about success rates. We believe transparency should be the standard, not the exception."The outcomes report transparently acknowledges limitations, including small sample size and 90-day follow-up duration. iRely Recovery has committed to annual outcome reporting with extended follow-up periods and academic research partnerships.About iRely RecoveryiRely Recovery is a nationally accredited addiction treatment center in Sherwood Forest, California, specializing in evidence-based holistic care for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. The facility provides ASAM Level 3.5 treatment through a Cognitive Treatment-Recovery (CT-R) and Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) model. For more information, visit www.irelyrecovery.com or call (818) 495-8494.

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