Georgia Fishing Report: June 5, 2026

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 6, is one of Georgia’s Free Fishing Days, making it the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy a day on the water. Georgia residents can fish on public waters without a fishing license, trout license, or Lands Pass (for PFAs and WMAs), making it easier than ever to introduce a friend or family member to the sport. Whether you plan to visit a local pond, river, reservoir, or Public Fishing Area, there is no better time to grab a rod and reel and see what Georgia fishing has to offer. Learn more about Free Fishing Days and find a place to fish at GeorgiaWildlife.com/nfbw.

TONIGHT, 6/5 Outdoor Night with the Gwinnett Stripers: Head to Coolray Field tonight for Outdoor Night as the Gwinnett Stripers take on the Norfolk Tides. The evening celebrates Georgia’s outdoor lifestyle and is a great opportunity for anglers, hunters, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy a night of baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Learn more: https://www.milb.com/gwinnett/tickets/promotions

New Black Bass Conservation License Plate Available: Georgia anglers can now purchase a specialty license plate featuring a largemouth bass, with proceeds supporting fisheries conservation, habitat improvements, research, stocking programs, and education efforts across the state. Learn more: GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates .

Summer is the perfect time to get your family outdoors and on the water together. Georgia offers kid-friendly fishing events, clinics, and family fishing opportunities across the state where young anglers can learn, compete, and make lifelong memories. Find upcoming kid and family fishing events at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

What’s better than fishing on a Saturday? A free fishing Saturday! So, get out and Go Fish Georgia.

(Fishing report courtesy of Laura Wenk, Fisheries Technician, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

A nice catch courtesy of Stan Rhodes

LAKE BLACKSHEAR

Lucky day for Clay Pelham

The water this week is still slightly stained from the recent rain storms, but should start clearing up this week of no rain. Bream bites are continuing to be prominent this week with many being caught on crickets. Crappie are reported being a bit shallower this week around 10ft, and are being caught using jigs and silver minnow lures. For those searching for largemouth, fish topwater using vibrating jigs or frogs around grassbeds and lillypads. During the heat of the day focus on those shallow weedy areas in shade.

WALTER F GEORGE

Eddie and Shannon Whitehead had a great day fishing!

Bass fishing this week focus on top water action early in the morning, especially with buzz baits or all white lures. As the sun moves higher, focus more on the river sections using slower crank baits or spinners. 20 ft is the depth you are looking for during the heat of the day and use California rig. For bream focus on those shallows as they are finishing their spawning, crickets have been popular bites.

(Fishing report courtesy of Brent Hess, fisheries biologist with Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

A picture of a red algal bloom, West Point Lake. Photo credit Brent Hess

Several North Georgia reservoirs are currently experiencing above-average algal blooms. These blooms typically occur during periods of hot, calm, and sunny weather, especially when nutrient levels in the water are elevated. Increased rainfall following drought conditions can contribute to these nutrient inputs and promote bloom development.

Areas affected by algal blooms should be avoided. Some blooms may contain harmful cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) that can pose risks to people, pets, and wildlife. If you encounter water that appears unusually green, blue-green, brown, or has surface scum, use caution and avoid contact. For additional information about Algal Blooms, please visit the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Harmful Algal Blooms webpage.

RESERVOIR REPORT

LAKE ALLATOONA

Down 1 foot, and the water temperatures are in the 70s.

Bass (courtesy of Southern Fishing) — Bass fishing is good. Early and late the bass are in shallow pockets and are chasing fast moving baits. Look for these fish up near the Little River and down near Clark Creek. Try using a Spit N King by Strike King in the gizzard shad color or pull a Strike King Spence Scout in chartreuse or Fire tiger in color for these bedding fish. The Texas rigged worm and a ¼ ounce weight with a Zoom finesse worm in black, emerald color cased on or around the bed will also catch these fish. The Texas rig worm should be fished in the speed worming method by simply casting the bait to the bed and when it hits the bottom. PPP began to reel it in with a steady retrieve like it was small crank bait.

Allatoona Fish Attractors: Find locations of DNR fish attractors and much more information for a variety of water bodies, including Allatoona, at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

LAKE HARTWELL

Down 6 feet and water temperatures are in the 70s.

Bass (courtesy of Southern Fishing) — Bass fishing is fair. Early use the trick worms and small Shad Raps on shallow flats with a creek channel close by. The bass seem to feed early and then late during twilight hours. The buzz bait is a good way to cover lots of water and this bait usually draws better fish in the summer. There is no set bait the bass seem to key on just make tons of casts to the structure. Try pitching and casting and concentrating on the wood. Casting close into and around all the wood and some docks has worked. Up the rivers is the better areas for less boat traffic. Zoom pearl Super Flukes are still working around docks, especially in the coves and pockets in any shade. Large 3/0 Mustad offset hooks and a small stinger hook is a great all day lure. Think of this as a soft jerk bait and let it sink 2 to 12 feet on points in the creeks. During the day, the Zoom finesse worm on a 3-foot Carolina rig will force anglers to fish deeper to the levels that the fish are holding at 12 to 16 feet off the main river points. The river fishing seems better with the cooler water having the bass more active.

LAKE LANIER

Down 5 feet and water temperatures are in the 70s.

Bass: (Via Phil Johnson, Pjohnson15@hotmail.com (770) 366 8845 via The Southern Fishing Report)- Bass fishing on Lake Lanier is good. The lake is currently five feet below full pool and the water temperature is in the upper seventies. The main lake is clear with some staining in the backs of the creeks and up the river. The top water bite is still active but it is a little sporadic in that some days it is wide open, other days it is a window of time and some days tough. With this in mind stay versatile. The Skimmer, Riser and Gunfish have been solid choices for top water when fished over the twenty-five-to-thirty-foot brush on humps and points. For the hard baits it’s Chrome for sunny days and white for cloudy days. For the Fluke use either white, Crazy Chrome, Glimmer Blue or. Chartreuse. Some days the bass prefer a bait that is just sub surface and the Fluke, Slick Sticker Sebile will work better than the top water when worked in the same places. Using your Forward Facing Sonar on the brush piles will give you a good indication of how the fish are reacting to the baits and help you make your decisions. If they don’t react to any of the moving bait’s work directly of the brush with the drop shot using either a drop shot worm or an Urchin type bait. The colors that have been working are Sweet Rosy, Blue Lily or Ice. For the worm, use any of the green pumpkin combinations around the docks and the shallower structure. The night bite is still very strong with a black, red and chartreuse half ounce spinnerbait slow rolled on long points, humps and rocky areas. The bite is good but you may have to work for it during the day. Go Catch ‘Em!

Stripers (This report courtesy of Captain Josh Thornton 770-530-6493): Lake Lanier crappie fishing is excellent the water temperatures are in the mid-70s The Crappie are moving to the summer patterns. Most of the fish we are catching are suspended in 10-15 feet or less of water. Large fish are away from or at the outside edges of the large schools you see under docks suspended around 10-15. Look for small groups or individual fish for your best chance of landing a trophy. The jig color of choice is dark green over chartreuse and for the first time in a long time minnows are working over brush piles. For your best fishing experience consider using the following equipment: a one-piece ACC Crappie Stix rod and reel paired with 4- or 6-pound test K9 line with a Atx lure company jig. Further optimizing your efforts with a Garmin LiveScope.

Lake Lanier Striper Report (This report courtesy of Buck Cannon, Buck Tails Guide Service 404-510-1778 via www.southernfishing.com):

Well guys the stripers are still roaming over most of the lake but the morning bite seems to be most consistent. Start back in the coves with planer boards, flat lines and down lines. The bait will be following your boat so slow down and you will attract the fish following the bait. The fish will migrate into the deeper water as the sun rises slowly. Using this technique you’ll use electronics to locate the direction they go to. Keep in mind the clear and warm waters are present and the fish are more likely to be close. Blue backs are the bait of choice and the shiners will produce as well. Large schools are forming up so be ready for the top water with your favorite plugs. I’ve noticed an increase in law enforcement on the lake so make sure you have your boat and crew ready for inspections. Remember to wear your life jackets.

Lanier Fish Attractors: Find locations of DNR fish attractors and much more information for a variety of water bodies, including Lanier, at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

WEISS LAKE

Full and water temperatures are in the 70’s

Mixed Bag (Courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, The Southern Fishing Report) — Bass fishing is good. With the hot weather and lack of rain the lake is getting very low oxygen levels, the fish are getting lazy and soft plastics are producing best. The deep-water patterns will set up soon after the next full moon. Some are still under docks that have 4 feet or more of water under them. Slow roll a 1/2-ounce Strike King spinner bait in chartreuse and white with silver double willow blades or a Carolina rig with a Zoom big dead ringer in June bug. Stroking a brown 3/8-ounce Stanley jig with a Zoom chunk in pumpkin seed is producing some good fish, crank baits are producing some fish also. Target ledges that have 8 feet of water or more on top. The spotted bass have moved to points, humps and the old river channels use a Fat Free Shad crank bait in citrus shad color or a 1/2-ounce Oldham spinnerbait in chartreuse and white.

WEST POINT LAKE

Healthy spotted bass caught from West Point Lake, photo credit to WC Chaz Scott.

Over full pool and water temperatures are in the 80s.

Bass (Courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, The Southern Fishing Report) — Bass fishing is good. With the temperature rising this week there has been little change. There are still some fish shallow. Top water baits such as Pop R’s, Zara Spooks and buzz baits can be extremely effective for shallow and aggressive fish, especially around bream beds. The second pattern that works really well is to look for spawning shad. Try fishing rip rap around bridges with spinnerbaits, small crankbaits and Zoom Super Flukes. Additionally, some big tournament sacks of largemouth are still being weighed in by guys who sight fish, targeting bass that are locked on bed. This can be an aggravating way to fish, but it can pay off in a tournament win. Lots of spotted bass are caught by casting Spot Remover heads loaded with Shaky Tail worms or just dragging a Carolina rigged Zoom Finesse worm or mini lizard around sloping gravel banks.

TROUT REPORT

Trout Stocking : Check the latest weekly stocking report to see if your favorite creek was stocked. Good luck and Go Trout Fish Georgia!

Parting Trout Note: Want to do more to support trout fishing in Georgia? Consider upgrading to a Trout Unlimited license plate this year (https://georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates). Aside from being a great looking tag, each purchase or renewal of a Trout Unlimited license plate directly supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs. Hatcheries and wild trout efforts both benefit from the trout tag.

Trout Fishing Opportunities for Those With Disabilities: Find sites that are open to the public and offer specific amenities for anglers with disabilities at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/trout.

Supporting Trout Fishing: Want to do more to support trout fishing in Georgia? Consider upgrading to a Trout Unlimited license plate this year. See more info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates. Aside from being a great looking tag, each purchase or renewal of a Trout Unlimited license plate directly supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs which can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/trout. Hatcheries and wild trout efforts both benefit from the trout tag.

(Fishing report courtesy of Matthew Gerber, Fisheries Biologist with the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Contributions for the Central Georgia fishing report are thanks to Ken Sturdivant’s Southern Fishing Report, and contributions from Region 3 WRD Fisheries staff, local guides, and anglers.

RESERVOIR REPORT

CLARKS HILL LAKE

CLARKS HILL LAKE IS DOWN 5.5 FEET, 70’S – Bass fishing is slow. Lots of runoff has really slowed down during the hot days and the heavy inflow of water from the storms this past week. A lot of night fishermen can be found out on the water as the 80’s and blue bird skies are making it difficult to concentrate on fishing during the day. Most of the anglers are using black and blue jigs, big 1 or 1 ¼ ounce spinnerbaits and six-to-ten-inch black worms while fishing in the dark. Isolated structures like stumps and rocks are excellent places with the Strike King black and blue jig and a matching Zoom trailer.

LAKE SINCLAIR

LAKE SINCLAIR IS DOWN 1.4 FEET, 70’S – Bass fishing is fair. There is some top water action early. Use to water Devils Horse lures and all white buzz baits. All white seems to be the hot colors with a little green in the skirts. These baits have been taking some really good fish early in the day. After the sun gets up, slow rolling spinner baits and large crank baits have been the best way to get to the deeper fish on the river. Carolina rigged Zoom green pumpkin Trick worms or the same color in the Zoom lizard in the six-inch size will work and some extra Mega Strike scent will help the fish hold the baits longer. There has been a good top water bite on docks on the shady side. Use green frog and white buzz baits Go up the river to work the points and small cuts up to and past Murder Creek. There is good fishing in these areas as the day warms up. Take the Carolina rig and fish the points out to 20 feet deep.

LAKE RUSSELL

LAKE RUSSELL IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. Find and fish biggest cluster of rocks in the shade and fish with a ¼ ounce jig while using no more than 10-pound Suffix Line. Use the hot mustard Rapala DT6 or DT10 along these same areas and be sure to bounce the baits off the rocks. After the sun comes up, head to the bridge pylons. On a spinning rod use a ¼ ounce Strobe Tear Drop Spoon by Blue Fox on 8-to-10-pound test Suffix Advantage clear line. Use a Robo worm in morning dawn and fish this vertical jig on all the pylons under the bridges starting at one side, then move to the other. Most strikes will come on the fall of the bait. Watching the line is a must. Using the Lowrance Structure Scan and Down Scan technology while fishing the bridge pylons.

LAKE OCONEE

LAKE OCONEE IS FULL, 70’S – Bass fishing is fair. Bass are being caught in less than 5 feet of water, and many different baits are working. The shad spawn is just starting. Early in the day, look for rocks where the shad are spawning and work that area well. There can be a mixed bag of fish consisting of whites, hybrids and largemouth. If there is any wind, work the windblown banks with a small crank bait like a ¼ ounce Rat T Trap in the chrome/black or a #5 Rapala Shad Rap in silver and black colors. A zoom finesse worm or a 5-inch lizard in the watermelon or green pumpkin seed fished on a Carolina rig with a 24-inch leader is another alternative. Fish this bait around sea walls rocks and docks in the back of pockets off the main lake and creeks. A good number of fish are also coming off spinner baits. If there is any stained water, fish the area. Work an all-white spinner bait around any docks or blow downs. Early and late in the day, a white skirt and silver blade buzz bait will get a good fish around docks and seawalls. If the day is overcast this bait can work all day.

LAKE JACKSON

LAKE JACKSON IS 1.3 FEET OVER FULL, 70’S – Bass fishing is good. The shad spawn is on, and shallow fish are after small lures. Use a white 3/8 or ½ ounce all-white Rooster Tail and a spinnerbait with nickel willow leaf blades. Also try a white ChatterBait and an Alabama Rig. Rip rap and seawalls in the creeks are hard to beat. The shad spawn only lasts a little while. This is an excellent top water so be ready to run and gun several different baits. Popping style baits like a white Zell Pop and a Rico, as well as prop style baits in white. After the sun gets high, go back to skipping a black brown Net Boy Baits flipping jig under shady docks and use the white Zoom Super Fluke shallow.

PUBLIC FISHING AREA REPORT

Marben Public Fishing Area (courtesy of PFA Manager Jamie Dowd) —

Marben PFA is a great place to enjoy spring fishing. As always, anglers are encouraged to adjust tactics based on daily conditions and water temperatures.

Spring conditions are here at Marben PFA, and warming water temperatures have anglers back on the water. As daylight increases and temperatures rise, fish activity should steadily improve across all ponds.

Largemouth: Most of the females have spawned and moved to deeper water. The males may be found still guarding fry. Carolina rigged lizards do well.

Bass: Bass fishing is expected to improve as water temperatures continue to warm. Fish will begin moving shallower during stable, warming trends. Anglers should focus on soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and shallow-running crankbaits around shoreline cover, woody structure, and pond points during the afternoon hours when water temperatures peak.

Crappie: Target brush, submerged timber, and pond edges with minnows or small jigs. Fishing success should improve significantly with consecutive days of warm weather. Crappie were really hitting jigs and jigs tipped with minnows.

Bream: Spring is an excellent time to target bream at Marben. Recent bluegill stockings will provide additional opportunities for anglers, and fish will become more active as water temperatures rise. Red wigglers and crickets fished near the bottom around shoreline cover and shallow structure should produce steady action. Bluegill have been biting worms. They should be bedding the first full moon in May.

Channel Catfish: Channel Catfish are moving in and will spawn soon. Anglers fishing cut bait, worms, or prepared baits on the bottom should begin to see improving success, particularly during the evening hours.

McDuffie Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Chalisa Fabillar) —

This past week at McDuffie PFA, the temperature isn’t the only thing that’s been on the rise. Anglers reported bluegill heating up at the beginning of the week coming off our last full moon. Using worms and nightcrawlers, anglers have been able to target the beds the bream have made to have successful fishing trips. As we move further away from the full moon, the bluegill have been moving off their beds, however reports have still been good for bream numbers at the end of the week. Take a look around the edges of the lakes where the lake bottom is sandy, and you will be able to see where the bream made beds.

Catfish harvest has been consistently strong with anglers having luck fishing with chicken livers and hotdogs. In general, anglers have been having more success in the cooler mornings and evenings than they have fishing in the heat of the day.

If you are looking for weekend plans, McDuffie PFA will be hosting a Kids Fishing Event this Saturday, June 6th from 8 a.m. – noon! No registration needed, just bring your favorite poles and catfish bait! Come early and excited!

Flat Creek Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Amory Cook) —

Bass: Anglers are having success using plum colored ‘Ol Monster worms by Zoom, white buzz baits, and minnows. Most bass are being caught from boats.

Bream: Red Wigglers continue to produce Bream. Target the treetops next to the boat ramp.

Crappie: Minnows have been the go-to bait, while jigs (John Deere or yellow and white colored Triple Ripple, or June Bug colored Teaser Tail) fished with light tackle to feel the slightest bite and trolled have been working very great! If you are bank fishing, try fishing near the pier. If on a boat, try cover (treetops).

Catfish: Most catfish caught has been bycatch while fishing for Bream or Bass. The last angler interviewed that was catching catfish had great success with worms fished on the bottom. Remember the PFA lake record for catfish is still open and the minimum requirement to qualify is 12lbs or 32in long. You must have the catch weighed on a certified scale and properly documented. Should you land a catfish that you believe to be at least 12 pounds (about 30 inches long), please notify DNR staff.

If you are having difficulty catching fish at FCPFA, try talking to other anglers. Flat Creek PFA receives high pressure, and it can take some time to narrow down techniques and locations where fish are biting.

(Fishing report courtesy of Joshua Barber with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Bluegill and black crappie

Most rivers are now high and muddy. A few anglers still got out on the rivers this week though. Lakes and ponds have produced some of the best reports.

River Gages as of June 4th:

Doctortown on the Altamaha – 8.8 feet and rising

Lumber City on the Ocmulgee – 5.4 feet and falling

Clyo on the Savannah – 6.3 feet and falling

Statenville on the Alapaha – 5.9 feet and rising

Alapaha on the Alapaha – 10.3 feet and falling

Waycross on the Satilla – 12.3 feet and steady

Atkinson on the Satilla – 4.7 feet and rising

Quitman on the Withlacoochee – 6.7 feet and rising

Macclenny on the Saint Marys – 1.9 feet and falling

Fargo on the Suwannee – 2.3 feet and steady

Last Quarter Moon is on June 8th. To monitor all the Georgia river levels, visit the USGS website (waterdata.usgs.gov/ga/nwis/rt). For the latest marine forecast, check out www.weather.gov/jax/.

OKEFENOKEE SWAMP

Captain Bert Deener fished on the east side of the Swamp last Friday. He caught 42 fish on a fly during the three hour trip. The first 12 fish ate a prototype micro fly. He then switched up and caught the rest on a bladed fly. The biggest pickerel of the trip measured 16 inches long and the biggest bowfin weighed almost 6-lbs. He said that the yellow flies have started to show up and were very aggravating in shady areas. Latest Swamp level on the east side was 120.44 feet.

RIVERS

I only received a few river reports this week due to the higher water levels. If you venture to a rising river I would recommend fishing in oxbow lakes that hold clearer water. Just be careful navigating a high river though. Justin Harrison fished today (June 4th) on the Satilla River and caught 19 bluegill, 4 redbreasts, and a half dozen crappie. He caught all of his 29 fish by tossing a beetle spin. One angler reported catching a few fish on the Satilla this week. I fished the Alapaha River earlier this week and caught a couple bass up to around 4-lbs. It was tough to get a bite though. I had to slow down and concentrate on certain spots to get one to strike. Before your next trip to the river, stop by Satilla Feed and Outdoors located at 2270 US-84 in Blackshear. They have a variety of rods, reels, and fishing tackle. For hours, call 912-449-3001.

LAKES AND PONDS

Tim Bonvechio and a private pond largemouth bass

My dad (Shane Barber) and I fished at a lake in Florida on Tuesday and caught around 45 bass. Our biggest weighed around 4-lbs. I hung one bass which probably weighed around 6-7-lbs. that broke my line. We caught most of our fish on soft plastics. Jimmy Zinker and I fished at a lake south of Cordele last Friday night. We caught between 20-25 bass and our top 5 weighed around 24-lbs. Jimmy caught the biggest fish of the trip that pulled the scales down to 8-lbs. 2-oz. He caught it on a Muskie Jitterbug. Jimmy went back to that same lake on Tuesday and he managed to catch another big bass that weighed 8-lbs. 4-oz. One angler fished at a North Florida lake this week and caught a nice mess of slab crappie. Two anglers fished at a pond on Tuesday and had 6 bass that all weighed between 5-6 pounds. Danny Cooley and a friend fished at Banks Lake and they caught around 50 bluegill. Danny said that the bluegill were spawning. Tim Bonvechio landed 13 bass (up to 6.5-lbs) and 7 crappie at a private pond last Saturday. He was using pumpkin colored sinkos and live minnows. His top 5 bass went 20.5-lbs. Anglers have been catching some catfish and a few bass at Paradise Public Fishing Area. Micheal Carter boated 10 crappie and a few nice sized bass at Dodge Public Fishing Area on Wednesday. Tim Robinson and Captain Bert Deener fished at a Brunswick area pond earlier this week for around 4 hours. They landed 14 bass (3 of them were around 4 pounds) and a half dozen catfish. They used 7-inch black-blue flake Keitech Mad Wag worms and a copperfield Wobble Blade (fished without a trailer).

OCMULGEE PUBLIC FISHING AREA (near Hawkinsville)

HUGH M. GILLIS PUBLIC FISHING AREA (NEAR DUBLIN)

SALTWATER (GEORGIA COAST)

Rocky Barnard fished at Fernandina Beach last weekend and caught 7 nice fish (croaker, whiting, and spadefish). The trout bite has been hit or miss and the high winds haven’t helped either. Hopefully the bite will improve next week.

DODGE COUNTY PUBLIC FISHING AREA (NEAR EASTMAN)

Young angler at Paradise PFA with his channel catfish!

PARADISE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

If you have any fishing reports or fish pictures that you would like to be included in this report, email them to me joshuabfishhunter@gmail.com or send them through Messenger on Southern Waters Fishing Report’s Facebook Page.

Before your next fishing trip, stop by Winge’s Bait and Tackle located at 440 Memorial Drive in Waycross. They have all the tackle you need for a successful trip! For their hours, call 912-283-9400.

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