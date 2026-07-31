Georgia Fishing Report: July 31, 2026

End summer by wetting a line with the family and make sure to get the kids out one more time for a fun fishing trip before school starts back up!

NEWS TO KNOW

Outdoors Fun on the Inside: Beat the heat and come to the Georgia Wildlife Federation’s Buckarama (Aug. 14-16). This expo offer plenty of things to get you excited about being in the outdoors. We will see you there!

Fishing and more at Georgia Public Fishing Areas: Georgia PFAs offer so much more than fishing, and the fishing ins great! Check out our areas for activities like overnight camping (from primitive to RV full hookups), archery, hiking, picnicking and more! More information about PFAs at GeorgiaWildlife.com/allpfas, and you can reserve campsites at https://reservations.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.

Let Your License Plate Show Your Support!: Georgia Wildlife Resources Division offers two license plates that support fisheries efforts – the largemouth bass tag and the trout tag, so put one on your car today! Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates and visit your county tag office to grab yours!

Send summer out with a family day on the water and Go Fish Georgia!

(Fishing report courtesy of Jim Hakala, Region Supervisor and fisheries biologist with Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

RESERVOIR REPORT

LAKE ALLATOONA

Allatoona Bass (Report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant via www.southernfishing.com) — LAKE ALLATOONA IS FULL, 80’S — Bass fishing is tough. There are tons of tiny bait around and tons of tiny bass feeding on them. Lots of 9 to 13 inch fish. Small bait is the key to getting bit right now. Tiny flukes and the new 3 1/2 jointed Big Bite jerk minnow are good choices fished on the drop shot. Whether fish vertically on Lowrance sonar or throw at schoolers is the best choice for bites. The top water bite is decent at day break and sundown. Small walking style bait and poppers are the best choice. The crank bait bite is very slow. At night the jig head tipped with a trick stick in green pumpkin and a jig are the best option around boat docks and lit areas. Find the fish with the Lowrance Side Scan and Down Scan technology. Now use the Active Target to spot the fish out in front of the boat.

Allatoona Fish Attractors: Find DNR fish attractors at Lake Allatoona by visiting the Fishing Forecasts page at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts and selecting “Allatoona.”

LAKE HARTWELL

Hartwell Bass (Report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant via www.southernfishing.com) — LAKE HARTWELL IS DOWN 8 FEET, 80’S — Bass fishing is fair. The bass are still holding in ten feet of water and better. Some deep water docks are still producing some of the better Bass while fishing jigs. Use the Carolina rigs along the rocky ledges and deeper creek channels. Fish these rigs really slow to be effective. Using four inch worms instead of the standard six inch will also increase the catch. Some anglers are still using their drop shot rigs in water fourteen feet and better. A light weighted or free falling fluke or worm around the bridge pylons is working. Try fishing these baits right at the pylons and just letting it fall. Watch for any line movement while fishing this method. Deep water cranking a Rapala DT14 through the suspended bass is also very effective. Use these baits on the rocky channel ledges and bounce them off the rocks.

LAKE LANIER

Lanier Bass (Report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant via www.southernfishing.com) — LAKE LANIER IS DOWN 5.1 FEET, 80’S — Notice: Tidwell Park one of Forsyth County’s lake access points will be off limits for three years beginning August 3, 2026 until 2029. This is for construction on a new raw water intake facility on Lake Lanier according to a recent Forsyth County government announcement.

Lanier Bass Report: (Report is by Phil Johnson. pjohnson15@hotmail.com 770 366 8845) — Bass fishing on Lake Lanier is good. The lake is currently five feet below full pool with the water temperature running in the upper eighties. Overall, the lake is clear. The bass are set up in their true summer patterns and there are three different ways to target them. First is on top with either a Riser, Krej, Skimmer or Fluke worked over the top of structure in the twenty-five-to-forty-foot range or off the ends of long points. For the sunny days use chrome and for the cloudy days use bone colors. For the Fluke Chartreuse. Working with the wind over these areas seems to help the bite more as it pushes the bait over them. If the top bite isn’t happening, then go to the drop shot in the same areas but also add in the deeper ledges. Use your electronics to see how the fish are positioned on the structure and try to put the dropshot right on their nose to draw the strikes. The colors for worms this week have been Sweet Rosy, Bue Lily and Morning Dawn. There are some good deeper schools of shad right now, especially over the very deep structure that have bass scattered around them. If you want to target these bass the FFS is critical in making the correct lure presentation. Use a three eighth ounce Spot Choker with a Chartreuse or Chartreuse and White fluke and stay back off the bait school. Cast past the bait and let the Spot Choker fall to a depth just above the bass and use a steady retrieve back past them. If the bass reacts, speed up the retrieve to trigger the bite. You can also target the bass around the deeper brush with this same set up and retrieve. The patterns are pretty steady right now and won’t be changing much until the cooler weather arrives. It’s hot but they are still biting so Go Catch ‘Em!

Lanier Stripers: (This Lake Lanier Striper report is by Buck Cannon 404 510 1778) –– Lake Lanier stripers are schooling in the river channels in the 100’ depths so they can be caught fishing 35 to 45 feet deep using blue backs at most turns in the channel. Using your electronics find the balls of bait and put your down lines in and start drumming and give it 30 minutes and if they don’t show move to another ball of bait and do the same. The top water bite is hard to locate but if you can get close throw your favorite lure and hook up. Remember to wear your life jackets.

Lanier Striper Report (report courtesy of Jack Becker a.k.a Georgia Water Dog) — Received an unexpected phone call from a buddy that has not been out fishing with me for stripers on Lanier. Made a quick trip Thursday morning with the very low wind and a little overcast weather. We picked up our bait at Brocktons catfish school restaurant & bait. they really take pride in the way they handle the bait and I’ve never been disappointed in the quality of their herring. We found small schools of bait and fish off the first point that we stopped at, close to the river channel in 35 to 40′ of water. We stayed in a 50 yard stretch aling the bank and in the next couple of hours we caught 3stripers two big catfish and missed a few more. If I find bait and mark a few fish I will stay in a small area of water and use spot lock, moving short distances to find active fish. It was a down line and free line bite. Belly hooking the blue backs while on Spotlock. Good luck and be safe. Jack Becker Gainesville, Georgia a.k.a. Georgia water dog.

Lake Lanier Fish Attractors: Find DNR fish attractors at Lake Lanier by visiting the Fishing Forecasts page at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts and selecting “Lanier.”

WEST POINT LAKE

West Point Bass (Report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant www.southernfishing.com) — WEST POINT LAKE IS FULL, 80’S — Bass fishing is fair. It is time to get the big crank baits out and catch these summer bass. Fishing a summertime pattern is the key to catching all species right now. Largemouth and spots are still bunched together in 18 to 20 feet of water on roadbeds, humps, ridges on main lake structure. Cranking a deep diving bait across these ledges, roadbeds and humps will produce. Cranking will trigger a reaction strike from some of these big bass. With all the urchins coming along the ways to rig them are not far behind. G Ratt’s Urchin Rig is a unique design that uses an extra metal arm to hold wired weights that can be quickly switched for different sizes. The longer wire keeps the urchin falling straight down instead of spinning. It comes in both treble and single hook variations as well as a wide selection of weights. Carolina rigged worms and long ones to 10 inches are still good to use. Green pumpkin is hard to beat in the summer. Keep a Zoom pearl Super Fluke ready and work it on any bank structure especially up lake above Ringers access.

West Point Lake Fish Attractors: Find DNR fish attractors at West Point Lake by visiting the Fishing Forecasts page at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts and selecting “West Point Lake.”

LAKE WEISS

Lake Weiss Mixed Bag (Report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant www.southernfishing.com) —WEISS LAKE IS FULL, 80’S– Bass fishing is good and they are being caught on deep brush 8 feet or more, under deeper docks, and on the creek and river channel ledges. Pig and Jigs, Crank Baits, Spinner Baits and Carolina rigged plastics are all producing some good Bass. After the rain we have had, look for some good bass to move to culverts under roads and the falls at Yellow Creek where fresh water is running in the lake.

Striper fishing is great and they are being caught in the lower Chattooga River, the Cave Hole and Little Spring Creek on live shad down lined about 8 to 10 feet deep and flat lined live Shad.

Crappie fishing is fair they have moved back to deeper water. Spider rigging with live minnows on the creek and river channel ledges and deep brush in the flats is the way to catch these summer Crappie.

TROUT REPORT

Trout Report (Report courtesy of Unicoi Outfitters) —

Wes’ Hot Fly List:

Dries: parachute ant, para Adams, micro chubby for creeks, tan elk hair caddis.

Nymphs & Wets: Squirmies, Mops, pats rubberlegs, and buggers for stockers. Droppers for picky fish: small pheasant tail or hares ear soft hackle. Drowned ant, green weenie, pheasant tail for wilds.

Streamers: Sparkle minnow, jig bugger, bank robber sculpin.

River stripers: Game or feather changer, Clouser, wiggle minnow, Cowen’s coyote.

River bass: Stealth bomber, crittermite, jiggy dead Ned, feather changer, hairy fodder, big black bugger.

Bream & Carp: Hybrid worm, carp it bomb, gill scorpion, amnesia bug, mini jig bugger.

Headwaters: Y’all have a decent shot this weekend, thanks to all the rain and cloudy weather that are cooling off the creeks a bit. I took the long way home from the shop tonite, and at 530PM the Hooch in town and Dukes on 75A both had about 18inches of visibility, some great squirmy worm water! Barring more storms tonite, area streams will be clear by morning. Since only 1.5 inches of rain fell up here in our corner of the state, streamflows aren’t bad at all. Be ready with your squirmies and buggers in muddy water, dry/dropper rigs in stained water, and single dries when they clear, which will happen really fast at high, steep elevations. UO buddy Weston and his friend stopped in our shop this afternoon. They had some luck on wild bows and brooks while getting drenched today. The stained water had fish looking down instead of up, so ant droppers were the ticket. They also tried for stockers on their way back down the mountain, and it was the same song for them. Stockers preferred the eggs and small streamers and didn’t rise to dries in the stained river.

Tailwaters: The Atlanta TV news tonite reports 5-7 inches of rain fell there today, so you’ll need to avoid the Hooch Tailwater for a while. Tailwaters will still be good when they’re clear but play it safe right now. At least the high flows will scatter out the stockers.

UO buddy Ryan: “Chattahoochee Tailwater action remains pretty darn good. I had a few clients request to learn euro nymphing, and both did well in learning and putting fish in the net! Eggs, and natural hares ear / frenchie jig nymphs (size 18-20) caught all fish. I couldn’t help myself and went back out to fish after my trip concluded. I caught about 25 in several hours. I used 6x tippet while tight-line nymphing with a 3mm & 2.5mm tungsten bead nymphs. Check out my frenchie that earned retirement. While DNR reports there’s some limited rainbow trout reproduction in the Hooch, the majority of these fish could have been “trout in the classroom” (TIC ) survivors. Anyone who was unaware of Upper Chattahoochee Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s TIC program would think these are wild fish. They sure bite like a wild bow, but they have been raised from egg to fingerling size by students in Atlanta area classrooms before being released in the river!”

And brother Myles: “I had a guide trip Thursday with a newer fisherman wanting to learn Euro nymphing. He was 13, and is wanting to advance his skills to be the best he can be. We started the day off with some instruction, and very quickly he picked it up and did great. After doing our best to minimize what would be a stellar hook set for bass fishing, we hooked probably 25 fish and ended up with 13 to the net. The Chattahoochee Tailwater is still prime time fishing right now with plenty of stocked trout. Lighter tippet and smaller nymphs like 18s and 20s were the keys to success today, with the flows being less than normal.”

Trout Stocking: Check the latest weekly stocking report to see if your favorite creek was stocked. Good luck and Go Trout Fish Georgia! See the stocking report, sign up to get it weekly or find more info about trout fishing at https://georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

Trout Fishing Opportunities for Those With Disabilities: Visit sites that are open to the public and offer specific amenities for anglers with disabilities. Find locations at https://georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

Support Trout Fishing! Want to do more to support trout fishing in Georgia? Consider upgrading to a Trout Unlimited license plate this year. See more info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates. Aside from being a great looking tag, each purchase or renewal of a Trout Unlimited license plate directly supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs which can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/trout. Hatcheries and wild trout efforts both benefit from the trout tag.

(Fishing report courtesy of Matthew Gerber, Fisheries Biologist with the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

This week’s Central Georgia fishing report is brought to you by Ken Sturdivant’s Southern Fishing Report, and contributions from Region 3 WRD Fisheries staff, local guides, and anglers.

RESERVOIR REPORT

CLARKS HILL LAKE

CLARKS HILL LAKE IS DOWN 6.2 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is slow. The water is hot and the bass are only feeding early and very late in the day. A few bass will hit top water baits during early morning. One to four blow ups is about average for the first two hours after daybreak. The best areas are along main riverbanks and just inside the mouth of coves. Concentrate on banks with medium to fast tapering bottoms and even deeper water very nearby. Use a Pop R, Chug Bug and Tiny Torpedo. Buzz bait can also produce on any given morning. Rip rap along the roads and trestles of Little River are still yielding a few fish. Z Man has evolved the ChatterBait product line into a massive array of specialized options, including several new models. Look for the ChatterBait PZ2. Lightweight Texas rigged worms, jig head, and worm rigs have been the best. Try a 1/8-ounce Spotsticker jig head with a green pumpkin Zoom Finesse worm on 8-pound line and spinning tackle. This week, the crank bait on docks and boat houses will work. Try a Zoom Trick worm in green pumpkin on a 3-foot leader with a half-ounce weight on the Carolina rig. Crank baits that dive to 15 feet or more should also be tried. Some good choices are Rapala DT14, Norman DD22, Excalibur Fat Free Shad #7 and Poe’s 400. Chartreuse combinations like citrus shad and fire tiger have been good. Find the fish with the Lowrance Side Scan and Down Scan technology. Use the Active Target to spot the fish out in front of the boat.

LAKE SINCLAIR

LAKE SINCLAIR IS DOWN 1.5 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is great. The recent rains and cool nights have cooled the water temperature down, making for a great shallow water bite all day long. Along with cooler water temps, we also have had some good mayfly hatches this week that have helped the shallow bite as well. Top water, square bill crank baits, and jigs will be the most productive baits for these shallow fish. A popping style bait or a prop bait will be best when looking for a top water bite. With all the urchins coming along, the ways to rig them are not far behind. G Ratt’s Urchin Rig is a unique design that uses an extra metal arm to hold wired weights that can be quickly switched for different sizes. The longer wire keeps the urchin falling straight down instead of spinning. It comes in both treble and single hook variations as well as a wide selection of weights. A Spro popping frog and a Bass Hound prop bait in bream imitating colors will get the job done when fishing around the mayflies. When the top water bite slows, parallel the sea walls with chartreuse Spro Fat John square bill crank bait. Make sure to fish the crank bait as close to the sea walls as possible. During the middle of the day, flip a brown Buckeye Mop Jig paired with a Zoom Super Chunk trailer around dock walkways and under overhanging trees that have mayflies nearby. Early last week before the water temps cooled, there was a really strong deep bite. A Buckeye football jig and a Carolina rigged Zoom Ol’ Monster fished on humps and points in 17 to 22 feet of water were very productive. There has also been a good drop shot bite in 24 feet of water around the creek and river channels.

LAKE RUSSELL

LAKE RUSSELL IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. Spinner baits are accounting for some fish, but it is a must to have the Carolina rigs all day. Fish along the rip rap with a Shad Rap in baby bass and crawfish patterns. Use the #7 Rapala Shad Rap in the shad color if the water clarity is two feet or more. Fish the rock ledges in the shade all summer long. Use a small bait like a 3/16-to-1/4-ounce jig or a four-inch finesse worm on a spot sticker rig. A three-inch tube bait rigged Texas style will also catch those summer bass. With all the urchins coming along, the ways to rig them are not far behind. G Ratt’s Urchin Rig is a unique design that uses an extra metal arm to hold wired weights that can be quickly switched for different sizes. The longer wire keeps the urchin falling straight down instead of spinning. It comes in both treble and single hook variations as well as a wide selection of weights. Use the Lowrance Structure Scan down Scan technology to scan an area and find the fish. Find the fish with the Lowrance Side Scan and Down Scan technology. Now use the Active Target to spot the fish out in front of the boat.

LAKE OCONEE

LAKE OCONEE IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is good. Some fish are starting to show up on the humps and roadbeds on the south end of the lake. Large crank baits fished on and off the top of the humps will produce. A 6-inch green pumpkin lizard fished on a Texas rig in brush around and under docks will produce good numbers. Start the day with a buzz bait fished on the sea walls halfway in the back of the creeks and big coves all over the lake. White spinner baits fished on the bridge rip raps will also produce at first light. A lot of shad are still hanging out at the bridges at the first light of day.

LAKE JACKSON

LAKE JACKSON IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. The water temperatures are high. Many fish are on deeper offshore structure. It is best to fish early and late in the day for the best shallow fishing opportunities. The main lake lay downs can hold good fish, but deep docks and brush piles can be a preferable form of cover when skies are clear and the sun is high. A swimming jig presentation can be particularly effective when fished early over lay downs. Green Craw Net Boy jigs and shaky heads are taking fish on brush of 15 feet and deeper, deep docks, and out to deeper water on the points, humps, bluffs, and channel swings. Convert to a 1/2 or 3/4 football jig off shore. Many baits can be fished successfully, depending on time of day and conditions, from buzz baits and Rico’s, to crank baits, swim baits, and Fish Head spins. Choose natural colored crank baits that suit the depth. Use a variety of depth ranges and try the Bandit 200 or 300 in some areas and Rapala DT10 all in shad patterns. Crank baits, along with Fish Head Spins and other fast baits, are good tools for covering all terrain between shallow cover and fan casting out on offshore structure. Keep a Rico or Pop R handy for a well-timed cast on schoolers that come up early, late, and under overcast skies.

PUBLIC FISHING AREA REPORT

Marben Public Fishing Area (courtesy of PFA Manager Jamie Dowd) —

Our PFA ponds have been producing as well, especially for anglers able to fish early in the mornings and again in the cooler evening hours. The mid-day fishing has been challenging this past week, but anglers who have stayed into the evening have had their patience rewarded. Anglers reported catching 2-3lb bass on wacky rigged green pumpkin senkos and crawfish soft plastic baits. For those looking to catch bream, the later evenings’ hours have been producing nice numbers of shellcracker. Fish red wigglers near the bottom to get in on the action. The last hour before sunset has been good for people looking for catfish. Chicken liver and earthworms set out near piers and downed trees in the water have been the spot for taking home channel catfish.

Largemouth: Early morning and late in the afternoon are the best time to try and catch largemouth bass. Using baits mimicking shad or any finesse rigs such as drop shots are a safe bet. Crank baits, jerk baits, and top water lures have also yielded success recently for anglers. Try fishing on or near the bottom of the ponds.

Crappie: Few crappie are being caught this time of year. As temperatures continue to increase, night fishing may yield better results. Whether it’s during the day or at night, try fishing suspended brush piles or structures.

Bream: Using Red wigglers and wax worms are a good bet for this time of year. Try fishing at different depths with these. Smaller beetles, spins, or grub imitation bits could work as well. Fishing for bream should pick up in the late afternoon and at night.

Channel Catfish: Anglers fishing cut bait, worms, or prepared baits on the bottom should begin to see improving success, particularly during the evening hours.

McDuffie Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Chalisa Fabillar) —

It’s been another warm week at McDuffie PFA. That does not seem to have bothered the catfish though, as we have been getting solid reports throughout the week. Rodbender Lake has been the go-to spot for one of our area regulars. He’s been doing well catching catfish using store bought dough bait. His favorite has been Catfish Charlie’s “Catfish Type A”. His experience has been that this bait holds on the hook better than the other varieties of dough bait. Try fishing this kind of bait in the same spot each cast. Be patient with it and let the bait sit in that spot for 20-30 minutes before rebaiting with a fresh dough ball.

Bream and bass have been a little harder to come by compared to the catfish this week. One angler searching for largemouth was having a slower day until they switched over to a chrome-colored jerkbait. After making the switch, the action picked up. For those seeking out bream, one way to dial in on their location is to cast a beetle spin along the edges of the banks. Once an area starts producing bites, switching to earthworms under a bobber can get you on your way to a good day of fishing.

Flat Creek Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Amory Cook) —

Bass: Anglers are having success using plum colored ‘Ol Monster worms by Zoom, white buzz baits, and minnows. Most bass are being caught from boats, though we had someone catch a 4lb bass off the dock this week!

Bream: Red Wigglers continue to produce Bream. Target the treetops next to the boat ramp.

Crappie: Minnows have been the go-to bait, while jigs (John Deere or yellow and white colored Triple Ripple, or June Bug colored Teaser Tail) fished with light tackle to feel the slightest bite and trolled have been working very great! If you are bank fishing, try fishing near the pier. If on a boat, try cover (treetops).

Catfish: Most catfish caught has been bycatch while fishing for Bream or Bass. The last angler interviewed that was catching catfish had great success with worms fished on the bottom. Remember the PFA lake record for catfish is still open and the minimum requirement to qualify is 12lbs or 32in long. You must have the catch weighed on a certified scale and properly documented. Should you land a catfish that you believe to be at least 12 pounds (about 30 inches long), please notify DNR staff.

If you are having difficulty catching fish at FCPFA, try talking to other anglers. Flat Creek PFA receives high pressure, and it can take some time to narrow down techniques and locations where fish are biting.

(Fishing report courtesy of Joshua Barber with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Joshua Barber caught this big bass this week while using a topwater lure (Photo courtesy of Joshua Barber)

It’s been scorching hot this week and will be for the foreseeable future. Fishing has been fairly tough due to the heat. The tarpon bite has been firing up.

River Gages as of July 29th:

Doctortown on the Altamaha – 4.9 feet and falling

Lumber City on the Ocmulgee – 2.0 feet and falling

Clyo on the Savannah – 2.9 feet and falling

Statenville on the Alapaha – 3.0 feet and rising

Alapaha on the Alapaha – 3.3 feet and steady

Waycross on the Satilla – 9.6 feet and falling

Atkinson on the Satilla – 4.9 feet and rising

Quitman on the Withlacoochee – 1.7 feet and steady

Macclenny on the Saint Marys – 1.6 feet and steady

Fargo on the Suwannee – 1.3 feet and falling

Last Quarter Moon is on August 5th. To monitor all the Georgia river levels, visit the USGS website (waterdata.usgs.gov/ga/nwis/rt). For the latest marine forecast, check out www.weather.gov/jax/.

SALTWATER

Captain Greg Hildreth and a friend caught this nice Spinner shark on Thursday.

Captain Pat McGriff boated this black sea bass at Keaton Beach.

The tarpon bite has been good this week. Some anglers have been able to catch some giants. Captain Pat McGriff (onemorecast.net) and Captain Bert Deener fished out of Keaton Beach on Tuesday. They started out the trip by bouncing Assassin Sea Shads in 8-10 feet of water and picked up a bunch of black sea bass, a few lizard fish, a trout, and a keeper redfish. Then, they fished a few flats and caught a bunch of redfish and trout while using live pinfish under a float. They ended the day with a total of 52 fish. The trout bite has been slow on the Georgia Coast.

ALTAMAHA RIVER

I’ve heard of some bass reports from the lower river. A few anglers reported catching nice messes of bass on soft plastics. Most of the fish were small though. An angler caught a 7.90 pound bass in an open tournament last Saturday at Altamaha Park. Before your next trip to the river, stop by Satilla Feed and Outdoors located at 2270 US-84 in Blackshear. They have a variety of rods, reels, and fishing tackle. For hours, call 912-449-3001.

WITHLACOOCHEE RIVER

Jim O’Conner tried out some new jigs from pro staffer Shawn Tullis at Bass Catching Classics. He caught 16 nice Suwannee bass on the jigs. The biggest weighed 1.73-lbs. Jim also tipped a hand poured craw on his jigs.

LAKES AND PONDS

Brad Spires fished at a private lake this past week and managed to catch 20 nice bluegill. He fooled them on Lloyd spiders. Jimmy Zinker caught a few bass last Thursday night at Lake Iamonia. The biggest one weighed around 3 ½-lbs. I caught a few big bass at a pond on Wednesday while using topwater lures. Logan Carter caught some big bluegill and some bass at a pond this week on Satilla Spins. Three young anglers fished with their grandparents at Lake Bobben last Friday. They smoked the bluegill and landed 40 total.

OKEFENOKEE SWAMP

Captain Bert Deener fished the east side of the Swamp on Monday for a few hours and caught 37 fish (bowfin, catfish, and pickerel). He caught some of the fish on Micro and Bladed Flies on a fly rod. The rest ate crawfish colored Dura-Spins. The boat ramp on the west side (Stephen C. Foster State Park) is still currently closed due to some renovations that are taking place around the boat basin. They now estimate that it will be reopened sometime in August. Anglers can still launch kayaks, canoes, and small boats from the bank. Captain Bert Deener offers guided fishing trips in the Okefenokee. To book a trip with him, visit his website bertsjigsandthings.com. Latest Swamp level on the east side was 119.98 feet.

Before your next fishing trip, stop by Winge’s Bait and Tackle located at 440 Memorial Drive in Waycross. They have all the tackle you need for a successful trip! For their hours, call 912-283-9400.

If you have any fishing reports or fish pictures that you would like to be included in this report, email them to me joshuabfishhunter@gmail.com or send them through Messenger on Southern Waters Fishing Report’s Facebook Page.

FISH A SOUTHEAST GEORGIA PUBLIC FISHING AREA!

These young anglers landed these big bluegill at Paradise Public Fishing Area.

PARADISE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

OCMULGEE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

DODGE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

HUGH GILLIS PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Southwest Georgia report is coming back soon. Until then, think about visiting one of the SW Georgia Public Fishing Areas!

PUBLIC FISHING AREAS:

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