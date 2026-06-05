Governor Abbott Appoints Fourteen To Task Force On Modernizing Manufacturing

TEXAS, June 5 - June 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Nathan Byman, Ian Weiswurm, Allan Couch, Thomas McNutt, Ryan Gustafson, Glenn Isbell, Jason Shawhan, Malena Gonzalez, Joe Esparza, Lacy Wolf, Nahum Pacheco Salazar, Jamie Moreno, Monica Martinez, and Larry McManus to the Task Force on Modernizing Manufacturing for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Task Force will study the modernization of manufacturing in Texas.

Nathan Byman of Austin is the founder and president of Wolfram Manufacturing, Inc. Byman received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University.

Ian Weiswurm of New Braunfels is the CEO of Innovation Technology Machinery. Weiswurm received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Tarleton State University

Allan Couch of McKinney is the Vice President of Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Engineering at Urgo Medical North America, LLC. Couch received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Missouri and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

Thomas McNutt of Corsicana is the fourth-generation family Owner-Operator at Collin Street Bakery. McNutt received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University (TAMU), a Master of Arts in Christian Ministry from Dallas Baptist University and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Southeastern University.

Ryan Gustafson of New Braunfels is a vice president and general manager at Caterpillar, Inc. based in Seguin. Gustafson received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University and a Master of Science in Management from Purdue University.

Glenn Isbell of Aledo is the vice president of prototyping at Bell Textron. Isbell received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from TAMU and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

Jason Shawhan of Bastrop is the site plant manager for Tesla’s Giga Factory, Texas. Shawhan received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri and a Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Mississippi State University.

Malena Gonzalez of Cedar Park is the vice president of customer transformation at Schneider Electric. Gonzalez received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education and a Master of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Joe Esparza of Oatmeal is the Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission. Esparza received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Texas Tech University.

Lacy Wolf of Houston is the principal industry liaison for building, constructing, and manufacturing for the Gulf Coast Workforce Board and the business manager for the Mechanical Insulators of Local 22. Wolf received an Associate in Construction Management from the National Labor College and Houston Community College.

Nahum Pacheco Salazar of Austin is the senior director for employer partnerships at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Pacheco received a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communications from UT Austin.

Larry McManus of Round Rock is the Director of Business Development in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office. McManus received a Bachelor of Business Administration from UT El Paso.

Jamie Moreno of Fort Worth is a Business Agent for Teamsters Local 767.

Monica Martinez of Austin is the associate commissioner for standards and programs at the Texas Education Agency. Martinez received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy with a focus on Education Policy from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from UT Austin.