Governor Abbott Appoints Pizzolato To Texas Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee

TEXAS, July 27 - July 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Katie Pizzolato to Texas Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The advisory committee shall advise and provide input to the office regarding the comprehensive strategic plan, solicit recommendations from institutions of higher education, initiative members, and stakeholders on funding and research opportunities related to quantum education and research, design, commercialization, community outreach, and manufacturing projects; and provide recommendations related to research and funding opportunities pertaining to quantum research, design, commercialization, and manufacturing. The office shall, in collaboration with the initiative, develop a strategic plan for the promotion of the quantum economy in this state.

Katie Pizzolato of Mountain Home serves as the vice president of Quantum Platform at IBM. She has been a leader in quantum computing for nearly a decade, working closely with clients, academia, and ecosystem partners. Pizzolato received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.