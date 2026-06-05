Jackson, Bacon Bill to Prevent Workplace Discrimination Signed into Law

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis today signed a bill into law administratively to ensure the continued collection of employee demographic data to prevent workplace discrimination.





“No one should be discriminated against while they’re on the job, and Colorado needs to step up as the Trump Administration rolls back nearly every DEI initiative and tool,” said Rep. Jamie Jackson, D-Aurora. “Decades of research have proven that the collection of workplace demographic information is an important tool to support anti-discrimination in the workplace. Even if the federal government does away with the EEOC, our law says firmly that Colorado employers must still collect and report worker demographic information.”





“What we are experiencing at the federal level is an active dismantling of the Civil Rights Act,” said Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver. “EEO-1 demographic data matters because it helps root out discriminatory practices and gives employees who have experienced discrimination in the workplace a pathway for justice. Regardless of what the Trump Administration declares, in Colorado, we will require employers to collect workplace demographic data because it provides an accurate picture of Colorado workplaces and combats discrimination.”





HB26-1207 will help prevent discrimination in Colorado workplaces by requiring employers to report certain demographic information, including race, ethnicity, sex and job categories of employees to the state, just as they currently must report to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).





Beginning July 2027, Colorado employers with more than 100 employees will be required to provide the Employer Information Report or Standard Form 100 (EEO-1) to the Colorado Department of State, even if the federal government repeals or discontinues this EEOC workplace requirement. Additionally, Colorado employers must use the EEO-1 form as it existed on March 1, 2026.





HB26-1207 comes in response to the Trump Administration’s attempts to dismantle the Civil Rights Act (CRA), which has helped foster workplace fairness and equity and help fight back against discrimination. Earlier this year , the administration outlined its intent to eliminate EEO-1 data collection and submissions to the EEOC, as required under Title 7 of the CRA.



