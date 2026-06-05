AI Straight Talk on TV Show from 'Hands-On-Keyboard' Engineer

This week's episode of 'White House Chronicle' features Joe Yun, director of artificial intelligence enablement at the University of Pittsburgh

Joe Yun brings a fresh, frank and engaging perspective to AI and its social impact. This is a case of talking to the mechanic not the salesman.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The good, the bad and the beautiful of life in the time of AI is laid out by AI expert Joseph Yin on the latest episode of “ White House Chronicle .”Yun, director of artificial intelligence enablement at the University of Pittsburgh, gave his unvarnished views of AI as a “hands-on-keyboard” engineer who works day in and day out in the world of AI. He is also a research professor of electrical and computer engineering in the university’s Swanson School of Engineering. Additionally, he is CEO and co-founder of bluefoxlabs.ai , a company that "delivers focused, end-to-end AI technology solutions to companies."He told “White House Chronicle” Executive Producer and Host Llewellyn King and Co-host Adam Clayton Powell III that there are conflicting and changing perspectives on AI’s impact, noting that the public discourse is being dominated by company executives and politicians rather than engineers like himself, who have a more nuanced view of the fast-moving technology.Yun, who is counseling on the best uses of AI across different departments at the university, revealed the use of “harnesses” which will select the AI vendor best-suited to the task at hand. The operator prompts and the harness selects the service most likely to do the best job answering.“White House Chronicle” is a weekly news and public affairs show that frequently examines the impact of technology on society and politics. It airs nationwide on select PBS and public, educational and government cable stations. The audio airs four times every weekend on SiriusXM Radio’s P.O.T.U.S., Channel 124.“We have interviewed many experts on AI on the show from across America and around the world, but Joe brings a fresh, frank and engaging perspective to AI and its social impact. This is a case of talking to the mechanic not the salesman,“ King said, adding, "He is an engineer with a tremendous understanding of the uses and limits of AI. He is especially excited about strides that are being made in medicine with the technology — some of them at the University of Pittsburgh.""I was particularly struck with Joe’s concern that companies are assuming ownership of AI," he said.Regulating AI, Yun said, might be challenging, given current government structures. Instead, he suggested that a dedicated government think tank, similar to the Manhattan Project, might be needed to balance technological advancement with appropriate oversight.

AI from the perspective of a hands-on-keyboard engineer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.