MEMO Legislative Acts (MVD Memo 2026-003)

TO: License Plate Issuing Officials

SUBJECT: Legislative Acts (MVD Memo 2026-003)

DATE: June 2, 2026

Legislative Act 2026-588 allows ALDOR to issue certificates of title for manufactured homes, from 1999 model year or earlier, if requested by the current owner. This act is effective January 1, 2027.

Legislative Act 2026-263 eliminates the mandatory five-day waiting period for reporting towed motor vehicles to ALDOR and instead allows a person in possession of an unclaimed/abandoned motor vehicle to report the vehicle as unclaimed immediately after towing. This act is effective October 1, 2026.

Legislative Act 2026-381 creates a blackout license plate to help fund a scholarship program for the spouses and children of long-term law enforcement officers. The scholarship will be used toward tuition and other mandatory fees at participating institutions of higher education in Alabama. This plate is not subject to the legislative oversight committee; therefore, there is no commitment period. This act is effective October 1, 2026; the plate will be available January 1, 2027.

Legislative Act 2026-557 expands the eligibility for the firefighter distinctive license plate to include fire chaplains who are members (in good standing) of the Alabama Fellowship of Fire Chaplains. The plate can only be used on the vehicle registered in the name of the applicant. The act also states that anyone proven to have falsely obtained or falsely certified an individual to obtain a firefighter distinctive licenses plate shall be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor. This act is effective January 1, 2027.

Legislative Act 2026-541 creates a distinctive license plate decal for individuals diagnosed with “invisible disabilities.” These are physical or mental conditions that may interfere with a person’s ability to communicate with first responders (hearing loss, blindness, diabetes, autism spectrum disorder, etc.). These individuals’ primary caregivers would also qualify for the decal. Applicants must provide proof of diagnosis from a physician licensed to practice in Alabama. The act also states that the decal does not qualify a person to park in special access parking unless the individual has been issued a disability distinctive special access plate or placard. This act is effective January 1, 2027.

Legislative Act 2026-498 now specifies that removable windshield placards issued to individuals with long term or temporary disabilities shall expire one week following the death of the disabled individual. The act also states that the executor of the estate of any disabled individual who has been issued a disability placard shall notify the local licensing official of the disabled individual’s death either at the time of the probate proceedings or within 90 days of the disabled individual’s death, whichever comes first. The act further states that on or after January 1, 2027, ALDOR shall implement an electronic scanning system in which a scannable barcode or quick response code shall appear on disability placards. When scanned, the bar code will link the disability placard holder’s name and the status of the disability placard. This act is effective October 1, 2026; section two of the act which covers the expiration of disability placards will be effective October 1, 2028.

Legislative Act 2026-243 increases the fees for firefighter and professional firefighter distinctive motor vehicle license plates. Both plates’ fees will increase from $1 to $10. The act did not change the fee for retired professional firefighter distinctive license plates, so their fee will remain $1. Additionally, the act codified the deduction of the commission provided by Section 40-12-269, Code of Ala. 1975, for all of these plates’ fees and adjusted the comptroller’s distribution of the remaining proceeds. This act is effective January 1, 2027.

Legislative Act 2026-526 establishes requirements for the design of the Helping Schools distinctive license plate. The plate will have a white background with the words “Helping Schools” at the bottom of the plate in red lettering, and it will contain a drawing of a red apple, green book, and yellow ruler. Plates with the newly prescribed design will be available for first issuance on January 1, 2027. The act also states that for the registration year beginning January 1, 2027, any person in possession of the current version of the Helping Schools plate that was bought or renewed from March 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026, will be issued the new version, without having to pay a fee for the replacement plate. This act is effective January 1, 2027.

Contact the Motor Vehicle Division at 334-242-9000 if you have any questions.

Download a pdf of this memo.