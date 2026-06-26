NOTICE Etowah County Tobacco Tax
In accordance with Act No. 75-379 and by resolution adopted by the Etowah County Commission, ALDOR has been designated as the agency to collect Etowah County tobacco taxes. The effective collection date to submit these taxes to ALDOR is September 1, 2026. The appropriate taxes are to be collected and remitted to ALDOR beginning with the September 2026 return, which is due no later than October 20, 2026. The taxes levied are as follows:
The cigarette tax will be collected by affixing an Etowah County revenue stamp. Taxpayers will be notified when the cigarette tax stamps are available for purchase from ALDOR. Until Etowah County revenue stamps become available, cigarette tax must be remitted on the monthly county tobacco tax return via My Alabama Taxes (https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov/_/).
Please ensure that the person responsible for preparing the monthly county tobacco tax returns
receives this notice.
Contact
Business and License Tax Division
Tobacco Tax Section
PO BOX 327555
MONTGOMERY AL 36132-7555
334-242-9627
Tobacco.Account@revenue.alabama.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.