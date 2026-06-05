JFK’s HAZWASTE program emphasizes safety, strict disposal methods

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 27, 2026) — As Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) progresses through its construction and testing phases, Sailors are continuously executing meticulous hazardous waste (HAZWASTE) management and disposal methods to ensure a safe industrial environment and maintain strict environmental compliance.

Managing the byproducts of a floating industrial city requires a highly systematic and detailed ship-wide approach. John F. Kennedy’s program depends on Supply Department’s hazardous materials (HAZMAT) division for distribution, storage and disposal of hazardous materials, and Sailors qualified in 3M, to understand the risks associated with handling, using and disposing of hazardous material and HAZWASTE. Everyone must follow strict custodial and procedural guidelines, and standards and protocols to ensure accountability, safety and legal compliance.

“We engage in rigorous HAZWASTE procedures to prevent fires and protect the safety of the ship, “said Chief Logistics Specialist Larissa Yuncker, HAZMAT division’s leading chief petty officer. “We are very thorough and have to account for every item checked in and out of HAZMAT.”

Some examples of dangerous materials processed are flammables, aerosols, toxic and poisonous materials, corrosives, oxidizing agents and compressed gasses. Each has their own unique chemical compounds that when mixed, could cause violent and unpredictable chemical reactions such as combustion, oxidation and even the production of toxic gases, making the proper disposal of HAZWASTE critical to shipboard operations. All of this is compounded in an industrial shipyard environment.

The disposal lifecycle of HAZWASTE begins at the deck plate level. Sailors are trained to understand the proper use of HAZMAT and the associated risks, along with the procedures to dispose of HAZWASTE properly.

“Once your maintenance is complete, all HAZWASTE needs to be double-bagged and tagged,” said Yunker. “That means your HAZWASTE is individually separated and labeled by type and put into two clear plastic bags.”

All of the HAZWASTE that is brought to HAZMAT is separated into designated waste containers before being disposed of off-ship. This further helps prevent mixing incompatible chemicals that could potentially produce an unintended chemical reaction. One example of this is when mixing acids and bases. By rapidly mixing concentrated acids with caustic alkaline solutions, the mixture can result in the release of intense heat. This chemical reaction can boil and spray, potentially resulting in severe chemical burns.

The ship’s HAZMAT check out area is also where HAZWASTE is dropped off for disposal. When returning HAZWASTE, trained logistics specialists act as the gatekeepers for all environmental offloads. Sailors working in HAZMAT verify the contents of every container and ensure the packaging meets stringent Department of Transportation and Environmental Protection Agency standards. Materials are then consolidated in designated containers before being moved off-ship.

“Getting the waste off the ship is just as important as handling it on board,” Yuncker said. “We have a Hazardous Material Minimization Center (HAZMINCEN) with two storage areas for HAZWASTE disposal. Everything has special labels to keep all HAZWASTE properly separated.”

The final step of the disposal method is the offload. HAZMAT personnel coordinate closely with shipyard partners and shore-based environmental facilities to physically remove the waste from the ship. This unbroken chain of custody ensures that every ounce of HAZWASTE is accurately tracked from the moment the HAZMAT is checked out until its final, legal destruction or recycling ashore.

“We ensure everything is up to code with HAZWASTE before disposal at the HAZMINCEN,” said U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Raymond Gill. “We have to ensure everything is double bagged, in the right container and labeled properly. One thing we watch out for are batteries because they need electrical tape around the nodes as well. There’s a lot of quality control and we take pride in doing it right and keeping the ship safe.”

All these steps underscore the simple truth that maintaining a safe, environmentally compliant aircraft carrier begins long before the ship ever leaves the pier.

“We seek to learn the lessons of previous incidents like what happened on USS Bonhomme Richard,” said Gill. “That really showed me how improperly stowed HAZMAT can be very dangerous, so I take this job very seriously. It all comes down to owning this program in a way that keeps our ship and shipmates safe.”

Through disciplined daily practices, strict verification processes and close coordination with shipyard partners, the Sailors assigned to HAZMAT division ensure every piece of HAZWASTE is handled with precision and accountability. The result is a culture of safety built one labeled container, one double‑bagged item and one careful offload at a time.