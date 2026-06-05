Procore and OneNotary Bring Credentialed Notarization Directly Into Construction Payments

New embedded workflow helps contractors get paid faster by eliminating notarization bottlenecks in lien waiver processing

Our mission is to make credentialed human verification a native part of enterprise software, so customers can complete legally required notarizations in minutes instead of days and get paid faster.” — Anant Agrawal

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procore and OneNotary today announced a new embedded notarization experience within Procore Pay, bringing credentialed notarization directly into construction payment workflows and helping contractors complete lien waiver requirements faster.The integration enables general contractors to require notarized lien waivers before payment while allowing subcontractors to complete the process digitally without leaving their existing workflow. Subcontractors can use their own approved notary through in-person electronic notarization, where identity is verified in person, or connect with OneNotary’s 24/7 nationwide network of state-credentialed notaries through remote online notarization, which includes enterprise-grade identity verification powered by Persona. In both cases, the notary confirms the signer is acting of their own free will before attesting to the signing. Once completed, notarized documents automatically return to Procore Pay, creating a seamless, audit-ready payment experience.Construction payments often depend on documentation that still requires legally recognized human verification. By embedding credentialed notarization directly into Procore Pay, contractors can eliminate paper-based delays, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate payment cycles.“Getting paid shouldn’t be delayed by paperwork,” said Brent Heatherington, Director of Product, Procore Pay at Procore. “By embedding notarization directly into Procore Pay, we’re helping customers satisfy compliance requirements without disrupting the flow of work. Contractors can complete critical payment documentation faster and keep projects moving.”The integration reflects a broader shift toward workflow-native compliance infrastructure, where regulated verification requirements are embedded directly into the software platforms teams already use.“Every regulated workflow eventually reaches a moment where trusted human verification matters,” said Anant Agrawal, President of OneNotary. “Construction payments are no different. Our mission is to make credentialed human verification a native part of enterprise software, so customers can complete legally required notarizations in minutes instead of days and get paid faster.”Built on OneNotary’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, the experience combines API-first technology with a nationwide network of state-credentialed notaries, allowing Procore customers to complete notarized lien waivers without leaving the payment workflow. For remote notarizations, the platform adds enterprise-grade identity verification and a video-recorded session retained for 10 or more years. The result is a faster, more compliant process with a complete digital audit trail that holds up if a payment is ever disputed.Electronic notarization for lien waivers is now available to Procore Pay customers across the United States.For more information about the integration, visit: https://www.procore.com/blog/pay-e-notary About Procore Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading construction technology platform that connects project stakeholders throughout the building lifecycle. Procore’s platform helps owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors improve project outcomes through connected workflows spanning preconstruction, project execution, and financial management.About OneNotaryOneNotary is the human verification infrastructure for the workflows that matter most. Trusted by leading enterprises across financial services, insurance, legal, and other highly regulated industries, OneNotary combines a nationwide network of state-credentialed notaries with API-first infrastructure to embed trusted, auditable human verification directly into enterprise workflows. The company provides remote online notarization, identity verification, and compliance solutions for regulated industries operating across all 50 states.

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