Kindkart appoints new CIO

CIO of Kindkart Abhishek Ranjan

BANAGALORE, INDIA, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abhishek Ranjan Appointed as Chief Impact Officer at KindKartKindKart has appointed Abhishek Ranjan as its Chief Impact Officer as the organization strengthens its mission of building a transparent, technology-driven, and accountable social impact ecosystem in India.In his new role, Abhishek will lead impact strategy, partnerships, and AI-enabled social innovation initiatives aimed at making social investments more measurable, intelligent, and scalable.With over 21 years of experience across global technology organizations, Abhishek brings deep expertise in CSR, ESG, sustainability, corporate partnerships, and social impact leadership. He has worked extensively with industry, institutions, and global platforms including engagements linked to the United Nations and G20.Commenting on the appointment, Sri G Gopalakrishnan, Founder of KindKart, said:“Abhishek has been closely associated with KindKart as an advisor, and we are delighted to welcome him into a full-time leadership role. His passion for social impact, strategic vision, and ability to build meaningful collaborations strongly align with our mission. As we scale KindKart’s impact nationally, his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transparent and technology-enabled giving.”Speaking on the appointment, Abhishek Ranjan said:“The opportunity to combine AI, technology, CSR, and social impact to create meaningful change at scale is truly exciting. I look forward to building technology-led solutions that strengthen transparency, trust, and responsible giving.”About KindKartKindKart is building India’s next-generation social impact platform focused on enabling transparent, measurable, and accountable giving through technology and AI-driven innovation.

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