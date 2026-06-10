Bill360 Announces Partnership with Progress Software

Supporting modernization of accounts receivable automation with dedicated payments expertise to improve efficiency, customer experience, and financial outcomes

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill360 , a leading B2B payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation provider, today announced an expanded engagement with Progress Software, the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, to support the enhancement of Progress Software’s accounts receivable operations. The engagement focuses on improving payment performance, increasing operational efficiency and enhancing the overall customer payment experience.As companies scale and integrate new systems, finance teams often encounter challenges related to payment processing, reconciliation, and compliance. Bill360 works with organizations like Progress Software to help address these challenges through a combination of AR automation, payment optimization, and operational support.Since working with Bill360, Progress Software has achieved:• Improved average effective payment rates• Record-low payment decline rates• Approximately 60 hours per week returned to AR teams through automation and operational support• Improved card account updater performance• Reduced aging receivables through proactive payment outreach and notification programs• Greater transparency and control across legacy payment environments• Dedicated expertise navigating complex payment environmentsAs part of this engagement, Bill360 provides integration with OracleFusion, enhanced reconciliation capabilities, and automated customer communication workflows. Bill360 also delivers operational support to help manage processor relationships, improve payment acceptance and address compliance requirements.“The continual enhancement of our financial operations is a key priority for Progress Software,” said Dave Partyka, Vice President of Revenue Operations at Progress Software. “Bill360 has supported our efforts to improve payment performance, streamline AR workflows and create a more scalable foundation for our finance operations.”“Progress Software is focused on operational excellence and delivering exceptional experiences for our customers,” said Vincent Byrne, Director of Worldwide Credit and Collections at Progress Software. “Bill360 has been a strong partner to our team, helping us navigate complex payment environments, improve performance and drive greater efficiency across our AR operations.”“Our work with Progress Software reflects the value of combining payments expertise with automation to support enterprise finance teams,” said Kevin Sisk, President of Bill360. “We are focused on helping organizations improve efficiency, reduce payment friction and strengthen their financial operations.”About Bill360Bill360 is an accounts receivable (AR) automation and embedded payments platform that helps B2B companies simplify invoicing, payments, and financial operations into a unified platform. We help businesses reduce manual processes, improve cash flow visibility, and get paid faster. Through a partnership-led distribution model, Bill360 integrates into software platforms that streamline industry-specific business operations. Founded in 2021, Bill360 supports more than 60,000 users and is focused on solving operational and payment challenges for modern finance teams. Visit www.bill360.com to learn more.Progress and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply any additional endorsement, affiliation, or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners beyond what is described herein.

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