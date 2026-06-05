Nine enter NCO Corp during ceremony

The Army Training Center and Fort Jackson inducted nine Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during a ceremony held in the Institute for Religious Leadership’s auditorium, May 29.

The tradition of passing a Soldier on to be a noncommissioned officer can be traced to the army of Frederick the Great and was brought to the U.S. Army by Baron Frederick Wilheim von Stueben in 1778 at Valley Forge, said 1st Sgt. Daniel Barsi during the event.

Stueben would mold these troops into leaders who understood tactical leadership and transformed the Continental Army into a truly professional army.

The new NCOs walked underneath a ceremonial arch and under crossed sabers into new rolls where they are entrusted with the health and welfare of their Soldiers and accomplishment of the mission.

“The place you are going to is sacred,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Julca, senior enlisted leader for the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, “for it symbolizes the past, present and future of the noncommissioned officer. From this place you will carry out the responsibilities of your position. Never forget where you came from, or that you must lead by example, and always take care of your Soldiers.”

Julca called on the nine to rally around other NCOs in their units to help them nurture and mature into strong leaders.

The guest speaker, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Stuart Sword, characterized the event as “a profound milestone” in the Soldier’s careers.

The ceremony is “much more than a tradition, it is a rite of passage symbolizing the moments a Soldier stepped into the time-honored role as a leader, a mentor, and a standard bearer for the U.S. Army,” he said.

“… NCOs have carried Gen. (George) Washington’s vision of a professional, resilient fighting force grounded in leadership at the squad level, leading from the front,” Sword said. “You may hear this a lot, but NCOs have always stood at the front lines physically, mentally, and morally. They were the ones who stand alongside Soldiers in the mud, the dust, and in the thick of the fight.”

He added, their decision, their example, their leadership directly shaped the success of every mission during the 20-year long Global War on Terror.

“This ceremony not only honors the past, but also sets the tone for the future,” Sword said. “It reminds us of all the responsibilities that come with this rank, the expectations, the challenges, the immense pride in serving as a leader in our Army.”

The Soldiers inducted in the NCO Corps during the ceremony were:

Sgt. Christopher Smith – 165th Infantry Brigade

Sgt. Destiny Williams – U.S. Army Reserves

Sgt. Luis Flores – Fort Jackson Medical Activity

Sgt. Sabrina Graham – 165th Infantry Brigade

Sgt. Thomas Depauw – Fort Jackson Medical Activity

Cpl. Jacob Trevino – Fort Jackson Medical Activity

Cpl. Kobe Anthony – 193rd Infantry Brigade

Cpl. Preston White – Fort Jackson Medical Activity

Cpl. Santiago Valdez – 193rd Infantry Brigade