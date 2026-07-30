Navy Food Management Training Strengthens Fleet Readiness Across the Pacific

The Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Navy food management training team supports ships and shore galleys throughout the Pacific by strengthening sanitation, food accountability, equipment reliability and culinary readiness.

Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Jason King said the team provides training and assistance to naval commands across Japan, including Okinawa and Sasebo, as well as Diego Garcia. The team’s work helps culinary specialists maintain safe food operations, prepare for formal assessments and sustain crews during extended operations at sea.

“We are trainers, not inspectors,” King said. “Our job is to identify where a command needs assistance, provide recommendations and help the team improve before its formal inspection.”

Ships normally receive a training and assistance visit every 24 months, but commands may request support earlier when operational requirements or local conditions demand additional training. Each visit begins with an in-brief involving supply department leadership, senior culinary specialists and, when appropriate, members of the command triad.

The team reviews food service records, sanitation practices, inventory controls, meal production procedures and required training programs. Trainers also observe food storage, preparation areas and crew dining spaces to ensure personnel follow established standards.

King said sanitation directly affects a ship’s ability to remain operational.

“If food service personnel are not following proper sanitation procedures, one illness can spread quickly through an enclosed ship,” King said. “That can remove Sailors from the mission and, in a serious case, affect the readiness of the entire command.”

The team reinforces requirements such as proper handwashing, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, food temperature controls and safe storage. Trainers also review how culinary specialists prepare food service attendants and other personnel assigned to support dining facilities.

Beyond sanitation, the team focuses on the logistics required to feed thousands of Sailors across ships of different sizes and mission sets.

King said inventory management practices such as first-in, first-out help commands reduce spoilage, control costs and maintain accurate supply records. Under that system, personnel use older food stocks before newer deliveries, preventing usable products from expiring in storage.

“When food is not rotated properly, the command risks wasting products and spending money to replace items it already purchased,” King said. “Good inventory control protects resources and ensures the crew has what it needs.”

Food service records also provide commanders with visibility into meals served, food issued and inventory consumed. Accurate documentation helps supply departments understand actual demand and prevents discrepancies that can affect future ordering.

The training team serves as a preparatory resource before formal evaluations conducted by Afloat Training Group personnel. Trainers may recommend more frequent spot inventories, corrections to food-issue documents or additional training in areas where records and procedures do not meet standards.

King cited a recent training visit aboard a vessel as an example of the program’s effect. After trainers identified procedural gaps and helped personnel correct them, the command later earned a 94% score during a subsequent assessment.

“That is the value of the training,” King said. “We help Sailors identify problems early, correct their processes and improve their readiness before an inspection.”

While administrative controls and sanitation protect the force, reliable galley equipment enables culinary specialists to execute the mission.

Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Mary Cabusao supports the technical portion of the training by reviewing galley equipment discrepancies, repair part documentation and coordination between culinary specialists and engineering personnel.

Cabusao said trainers examine records for broken equipment, verify that commands are tracking corrective action and help Sailors understand how to request the proper replacement parts.

“We make sure the equipment is being tracked and that the right people know what needs to be repaired,” Cabusao said. “When communication breaks down between the galley and engineering departments, equipment can remain out of service longer than it should.”

Although trainers cannot order parts for a ship, they can teach designated personnel how to use shipboard supply systems, document equipment casualties and communicate repair requirements to engineering and logistics personnel.

Galley equipment reliability directly affects meal production and crew morale. A failed grill, oven, refrigeration unit or ice machine can force culinary specialists to work around degraded capabilities, increase preparation time and limit menu options.

“If equipment is broken, the culinary specialists may have to do twice the work to produce the same meal,” Cabusao said. “When everything works, the galley can operate efficiently and the crew notices the difference.”

King said meals provide more than nutrition during long deployments. They offer Sailors a brief opportunity to gather, talk and recover from the demands of operations.

“A Sailor may be having a difficult day, but a good meal can give that person a positive moment,” King said. “Culinary specialists are not simply preparing food. They help create the environment that brings the crew together.”

King described cooking as a craft requiring preparation, attention to detail and pride.

“I see cooking as a blank canvas,” King said. “Each meal is an opportunity to create something that supports the crew and improves their day.”

The training team’s mission connects food safety, financial stewardship, preventive maintenance and crew resilience. Together, those functions help keep ships ready to deploy, sustain operations and remain in the fight.

King encouraged junior Sailors to view difficult assignments as part of their professional development.

“Always look at the bigger picture,” King said. “Today is not yesterday. Learn from what happened, put it behind you and keep moving forward.”

Cabusao offered similar advice to Sailors working through demanding operational conditions.

“The Navy is not easy, but do not allow setbacks to destroy your motivation,” Cabusao said. “Keep pushing forward and stay focused on the goals you came here to achieve.”

Through recurring training visits, technical assistance and direct engagement with shipboard personnel, the Navy food management training team helps preserve the systems, standards and skills required to feed the fleet and sustain forward-deployed combat power.

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka is the Western Pacific’s largest U.S. Navy logistics command. From its headquarters near Truman Bay, approximately 26 miles (41 kilometers) south of Tokyo, the command oversees a network of more than 20 detachments and sites stretching from Misawa, Japan, to Stirling, Australia, and from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to Guam. Together, these locations provide logistics support to the Navy, Marine Corps and other Department of Defense and federal activities within the Pacific.

Naval Supply Systems Command, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel who provide supply, acquisition and logistics support to the Navy and joint forces worldwide.