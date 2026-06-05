FRCSW Hosts Navy Senior Leaders

On 2 June 2026, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosted senior leaders from across the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) for a comprehensive briefing on command accomplishments, production performance, and ongoing efforts to support fleet readiness and combat lethality.

The distinguished visitors included Mr. Steve Cricchi, Senior Executive Service - Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Executive Director; RADM Joseph Hornbuckle, Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation (DPAE-A Carrier Stike); RDML Todd Evans, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD); Ms. Ann Wood, Senior Executive Service - Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) Executive Director; Mr. Scott Dailey, Senior Executive Service - (DPAE-A) Executive Director; and Mr. Robert Lessel, Senior Executive Service - (NAVAIR) Air Systems Group Director.

The visit featured an in-depth tour of command industrial facilities led by production director Mr. David Kelly and a team of highly capable Integrated Product Team leads representing the command's aircraft and component production lines. Throughout the tour, senior leaders observed firsthand the innovation, technical expertise, and production excellence that have established FRCSW as the Department of the Navy's premier aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul organization.

Leadership praised the command's exceptional performance, highlighting FRCSW’s ability to consistently deliver combat ready aircraft and components to the fleet on time and under budget while driving continuous process improvements across the depot. The visitors specifically commended FRCSW's culture of accountability, innovation, and mission focus, encouraging command leadership and workforce members to continue leveraging every available resource and capability to support the warfighter, increase fleet lethality, and ensure America's naval aviation forces remain ready to deter aggression and decisively defeat adversaries whenever called upon.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!