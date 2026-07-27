USAREUR-AF Strengthens Allied Cyber Posture at 2026 Cyber Summit in Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosted the 2026 Cyber Summit from July 21-23, bringing together more than 800 cybersecurity professionals, senior military leaders, partner-nation representatives, and industry experts to advance collective defense in an increasingly contested digital environment.

The annual summit, now in its 26th year, continued its tradition of expanding multinational cooperation and sharpening the Army’s ability to defend critical networks across Europe and Africa. Building on the momentum of previous summits, this year’s event emphasized networking between all partners of the participating 23 nations. “We want to make this a forum of exchange where we can all continue fostering our common goals when it comes to making our military mission more resilient,” said Holvin Galindo, U.S. Army Europe and Africa G6, Theater Cyber Security Lead.

Focus Areas for 2026

This year’s agenda underscored the need to leverage existing technology to sustain readiness against evolving digital threats. Opening the summit, retired Army Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, vice president for the Army and Defense Agency Sector at General Dynamics Information Technology, emphasized that major corporations—including pharmaceutical firms such as Abbott—remain vulnerable to cyberattacks and data theft. He noted that cybersecurity has become part of senior leader discourse and highlighted the importance of assessing which tools most effectively strengthen cyber resilience.

“We all need to learn to use AI – our kids use it already!”, Yee said. “AI is improving defense; cybersecurity is enabling Mission Assurance.”

A Growing Network of Partners

Senior leaders emphasized that cyber defense is a shared responsibility across the force and its partners. A senior official from Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Netherlands, noted this was his first time attending the summit and said he aimed to connect with other experts to stay informed on emerging developments in the cyber domain.

As networks grow more interconnected, vulnerabilities in one system can rapidly affect others across the alliance. Participants repeatedly emphasized that cyber capability is fundamentally a human capability—built on skilled operators, trusted partnerships, and transparent information sharing. The summit reinforced that resilient networks rely not only on advanced technology but on the people who operate and secure it.

Strengthening Collective Defense

“We need to ensure that our leaders understand how important cybersecurity really is in order to be able to accomplish their mission. What we always hope for is that it shouldn’t take disasters to happen for leaders to understand its importance,” Galindo stressed. He also emphasized that, many times, cybersecurity experts are brought into the mission late, when concepts have already been implemented. “Cybersecurity cannot try to latch onto a moving train at the last minute. It should be brought into the mission analysis from the beginning on. We need to become equal members with a common goal.”

Other topics discussed in the summit included Cyber Defense and National Security, AI-Driven Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure Protection and the future of Army Cyber Operations. As digital threats continue to evolve, leaders stressed that the summit remains a cornerstone of USAREUR‑AF’s strategy: building trusted partnerships, modernizing defenses, and ensuring that allied forces can operate securely across Europe and Africa.