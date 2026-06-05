Brian Yang to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Yang, founder of Awakening With Brian and a somatic healing practitioner focused on breaking generational relationship patterns, is set to appear on Love Experts TV, where he will share insights on somatic-based approaches to recurring relational dynamics and emotional healing.Love Experts is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Yang will explore how attachment wounds, nervous system responses, and early relational conditioning shape the patterns people repeat in adult relationships, even when they have intellectual awareness of them.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping conversations around love, connection, and personal growth.Brian’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/brian-yang

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