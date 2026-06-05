Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,176 in the last 365 days.

Alexi Venneri to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexi Venneri, entrepreneur and technology leader, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on resilient leadership, building high-performance teams, and creating innovation through an owner’s mindset in business and life.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential guests from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In her episode, Venneri will explore how relentless execution, data-driven decision-making, and challenging conventional thinking can drive meaningful outcomes in business and customer experience innovation. She also breaks down how strong culture, accountability, and adaptability help unlock sustainable growth.

Viewers will walk away with practical insights on staying focused under pressure, building resilient organizations, and turning uncertainty into opportunity.

Alexi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/alexi-venneri

Alexi Venneri
Legacy Makers TV
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alexi Venneri to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.