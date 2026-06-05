Leslie Hunt to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leslie Hunt, music educator and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on building a community-driven music education model, creating performance-based learning environments, and developing systems that support both creativity and leadership.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and financial independence by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Hunt will explore how to design learning spaces that prioritize real-world performance experience and student confidence-building. She breaks down how effective delegation, structured systems, and intentional community-building can support sustainable creative organizations.Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on balancing creativity with operational structure to grow an education-based business.Leslie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/leslie-hunt

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