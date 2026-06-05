Thomas Flanagan to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Flanagan, entrepreneur and pizzeria owner, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming adversity, building resilience through failure, and creating success through hard work, confidence, and purpose-driven leadership.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Flanagan will explore how discipline, mindset, and mastering your craft can help transform setbacks into opportunity. He breaks down how trusting your instincts, learning from failure, and building strong relationships can create lasting personal and professional growth.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on perseverance, leadership, and developing the confidence to pursue a bigger vision for their lives.Thomas’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/thomas-flanagan

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