ICYMI: Signed! Bill to Provide Additional Information on Ballot

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis yesterday signed a bill into law administratively to share additional information with voters on citizen-initiated ballot measures.





“We’re taking steps to provide voters with additional information on ballot measures to better describe the costs and fiscal impacts of a proposed ballot measure,” said Rep. Cecelia Espenoza, D-Denver. “Colorado values the initiative process, and this law provides more information about initiatives that require state expenditures. The law empowers voters by sharing essential information to help them make informed decisions.”





“Coloradans deserve to know how a proposed ballot measure could impact K-12 education and health care, and this law shares necessary information with Colorado voters,” said Rep. Sean Camacho, D-Denver. “We’re strengthening transparency in elections by making sure voters have the resources available to them about the budgetary trade-offs of citizen-initiated ballot measures. Colorado’s elections are the gold standard, and this new law will help voters make well-informed decisions when they cast their ballot.”





HB26-1084 will help share information with voters about how much proposed ballot initiatives could cost the state and taxpayers, as well as the impacts on essential state services. Specifically, this law provides more information to voters about citizen-initiated ballot measures that would likely increase state expenditures. This only applies to referred ballot measures that do not describe a measure’s likely effect on sufficient revenue sources or specific state-run programs and services to be reduced to pay for the cost of the measure.





Under HB26-1084, a ballot measure that increases state expenditures must include language describing a measure’s likely effect on the three largest state programs and services by name that could be reduced if the ballot measure passes. This could include K-12 education, health care and the Department of Corrections. This language will be added to the title of the measure and to the Ballot Information Booklet, also known as the Blue Book.





Colorado has one of the highest voter turnout rates in the country. Over the years, Colorado Democrats have worked to safeguard and strengthen Colorado’s election system. In 2021, Colorado Democrats championed a law to inform voters of the core programs and services that would be impacted by citizen-initiated ballot measures that reduce taxes.



