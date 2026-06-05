Lead Poisoning Prevention Package Advances with Wide Bipartisan Support

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2026 — The House Health Policy Committee this week passed a bipartisan three-bill package to reduce lead exposure and better protect Michigan children from toxic metals. The Lead Poisoning Prevention Package, sponsored by state Reps. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo), Jaime Greene (R-Richmond) and Joseph Fox (R-Fremont), would align Michigan’s definition of elevated blood lead level with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); require toxic metals testing for baby food sold in the state; and direct automatic Early On referrals for children under age three with elevated blood lead levels.

“Today’s vote is a major step forward for Michigan children and families,” Rogers said. “As a practicing physical therapist, I have seen what lead poisoning can do to a child’s development, cognition, learning and long-term health. Whether it’s lead in water, paint or baby food, this package provides for early detection while helping to meet Michiganders’ basic needs. I am grateful to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for recognizing that protecting kids from lead poisoning is not a partisan issue. It is a public health responsibility.”

The Lead Poisoning Prevention Package is comprised of the following:

Earlier Detection of Lead Exposure: House Bill 4864, sponsored by Rep. Rogers, revises the Public Health Code so Michigan’s definition of “elevated blood lead level” in children matches the current CDC level of 3.5 µg/dL. Currently, the threshold in Michigan’s Public Health Code is 10 µg/dL. The bill is a re-introduction from last term, when it passed the House with bipartisan support.

House Bill 4864, sponsored by Rep. Rogers, revises the Public Health Code so Michigan’s definition of “elevated blood lead level” in children matches the current CDC level of 3.5 µg/dL. Currently, the threshold in Michigan’s Public Health Code is 10 µg/dL. The bill is a re-introduction from last term, when it passed the House with bipartisan support. Safer Baby Food: House Bill 4865, sponsored by Rep. Greene, amends the Food Law to require baby food producers selling in Michigan to test representative samples of each lot for toxic elements, including arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury at an accredited laboratory; make results available to the department on request; recall or divert product that exceeds action levels; and by 2027, add a QR code linking consumers to product-specific test results maintained online for the product’s shelf life plus one month.

House Bill 4865, sponsored by Rep. Greene, amends the Food Law to require baby food producers selling in Michigan to test representative samples of each lot for toxic elements, including arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury at an accredited laboratory; make results available to the department on request; recall or divert product that exceeds action levels; and by 2027, add a QR code linking consumers to product-specific test results maintained online for the product’s shelf life plus one month. Early Support for Affected Children: House Bill 5975, sponsored by Rep. Fox, requires that when a child under age three is identified with an elevated blood lead level, the local health department or physician refers that child to Michigan’s Early On program so families receive timely developmental services alongside medical follow-up. Annual reporting to the Legislature on screenings and confirmed elevated cases continues each July.

Local public health departments play a critical role in preventing lead exposure, identifying risks early and connecting families with the services they need when a child has been exposed.

“Public health works best when we prevent harm before it occurs. Lead exposure is a preventable cause of poisoning, yet it continues to threaten the health, development and future success of children in communities across Michigan. These bills strengthen our state’s ability to identify risks earlier, reduce exposure and ensure families have the information they need to protect their children. Together, they represent a meaningful step toward healthier communities and a stronger public health system,” said Norm Hess, Executive Director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health.

For more information on the bills, contact the office of Rep. Julie M. Rogers: 517-373-1783, [email protected].