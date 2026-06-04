New Opinions: June 4, 2026

Highlight: Statutory interpretation presents a question of law, reviewed de novo on appeal. When interpreting a statute, the primary objective is to ascertain the intention of the legislation.

Under the statute of frauds, a special promise to answer for the debt, default, or miscarriage of another, except in the cases provided for in another statute, is invalid unless it is in writing.

A "guaranty" is a promise to answer for the debt, default, or miscarriage of another person, while an "assumption" of debt is taking someone else's debt or other obligation for or on oneself.

Under the statute of frauds, an agreement or promise to alter the terms of repayment or forgiveness of a debt, in an aggregate amount of twenty-five thousand dollars or greater, is invalid unless it is in writing.