NUJ statement on Guardian freelance terms review

The Guardian has announced a fundamental review of terms and conditions for ‘casuals’, ‘freelances’, and ‘contributors’.

This was announced to those groups of workers with notice of a forthcoming survey.

The NUJ Guardian chapel officers and the NUJ Freelance Office were made aware of this initiative in advance, and have agreed to contribute to the process of review. The union’s aim will be to defend and improve the working conditions of those who work for the Guardian, whatever their employment status.

The review will include casuals (mostly involved in production and audio visual), contracted freelances (mostly writers, photographers and content creators), and contributors (freelances whose material has recently appeared on the platform, but are not under contract).

The NUJ sought clarification on what changes might be proposed, but were told by the Guardian that these were not yet formulated, and would be based on information gathered during the survey process.

The NUJ Guardian chapel will, in the next ten days, hold a meeting to discuss developments. All staff, casuals, freelances, and contributors will be invited, whether or not they are NUJ members. It will be a hybrid meeting, with all who have passes to enter the Guardian’s headquarters welcome to attend in person, and all others invited to join by video link.

For times and joining details of the meeting, or simply to register for further briefings, please email [email protected], or [email protected].

Tim Dawson, NUJ freelance organiser, said:

“The Guardian’s open and consultative approach in this is welcome. New employment rights, and an increasing policy interest in the rights of ‘gig economy’ workers have the capacity to end some of the most egregious practices that blight freelance lives. The NUJ will be pressing for the Guardian to lead the way in making this shift a reality for the many talented journalists who contribute to the success of their platforms.”

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