NUJ concerned by proposed Comcast ITV takeover

The NUJ has expressed concern over Comcast’s proposed takeover of ITV following reports that the deal does not guarantee a cash injection for local news.

Sky, the TV and telecoms operator owned by US company Comcast, is reportedly weeks away from acquiring ITV after the proposed sale was first announced in November last year.

The £1.6 billion sale would see ITV split in two with the Media and Entertainment (M&E) division of ITV being purchased by Sky, while ITV shareholders would retain ownership of ITV Studios, the network’s production arm.

If a deal is agreed, approval is required from both Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Our members at ITV produce high quality, original journalism on a tight budget; investment in regional news is crucial to sustain the industry and allow journalists to continue serving diverse audiences. “If a deal is reached and receives regulatory approval, regional news coverage must be maintained with production remaining regionally-based. The UK already faces a deficit of local news with the continued closure of print titles and radio stations, and announcements of further cuts to staff and local programming at other public service broadcasters. “A merger that delivers cuts without a cash injection for local news would be a devastating blow to journalism. We urge regulators to closely scrutinise Comcast’s plans to ensure they fulfil local news obligations, protect jobs and preserve media diversity.”

Journalists at STV took strike action earlier this year over the company’s plan to cut jobs and axe the STV North edition of its flagship News at 6 programme, which was described by the union as “an act of cultural vandalism”. On Monday (1 June) the NUJ slammed Ofcom’s decision to approve STV’s proposal.

The NUJ has also sounded alarm over the BBC’s plans to cut around 2,000 jobs, with staff informed by management that newsrooms will face particularly heavy cuts. In 2023 the BBC slashed local radio with shows cut across all 39 stations, reducing genuinely local news bulletins. Global Radio has similarly cut shows and staff in recent years as the company attempts to centralise its news output.

The NUJ’s News Recovery Plan - which offers practical interventions to revitalise the industry - calls on Ofcom to raise minimum level local news output provisions while urging the government to protect and invest in public service broadcasting. The union has also called for reform of media ownership rules with a strengthened public interest test, restricting private firms from owning over 25% of the market.

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